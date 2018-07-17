Indiano launches four basic mobile handset

Indiano International Technosoft has launched four basic models of mobile handset in Delhi on Tuesday.

Shreeman Naryan, Chief Executive officer of Indiano International Technosoft Pvt Ltd said -"We are daring to explore perfection and spread happiness through our constant innovations. The only profit we are aiming at the moment is to spread happiness through our value for money products. That's lndiano for us. "

"At Indiano, we are dedicated to the pursuit of excellence and continue spreading happiness to our users through constant innovation. Following the passion of our moto "change is the only constant', we have planned to capture 1 percent market share (Feature and Smart Phones together) in the mobile industry by 2018 - 19", Naryan said.

Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch the pan India operation in Two Phases.

The first phase is to start with feature phone segment markets and then move to Smartphone markets in the very next phase.

According to the company phase, the wise expansion will help the brand to concentrate on and exploit each market to the fullest. The arrangement is to produce constant innovations with honesty and transparency at a cheaper price to ensure consumers look at Indiano products as a source of happiness. They look forward to consumers to share their feedback, which would be the actual highlight of our brand and products.

Each mobile comes with 365 days replacement warranty, 8 months warranty on mobile charger zero wait policy for replacement and DOA.

In addition, Indiano is also providing 2 years buyback policy which exclusive in nature.

The models include iE1, iE2 at Rs.600/-, i10 at Rs 999/ and i20 at Rs. 1120/-.