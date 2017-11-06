Indus OS partners with China's itel mobiles

India's own smartphone operating system Indus OS, today announced its first international brand partnership with itel Mobile, India's 2nd largest mobile brand by market share under this partnership will see Indus App Bazaar on a majority of new itel smartphone devices.

The first itel smartphone with integrated Indus App Bazaar is expected to be launched this quarter.

Through the partnership with Indus OS, itel Mobile is looking at introducing software differentiation in the Indian smartphone market, something which it believes holds the key to future success.

With its first international smartphone brand partnership with itel Mobile, Indus will look to grow its user base of 8 million at an accelerated pace by leveraging itel's robust market presence and consumer appeal. Consumers buying itel smartphones with the Indus App Bazaar will also benefit from value-added propositions of the smartphone ecosystem in regional languages.

On the partnership, Rakesh Deshmukh, Cofounder and CEO of Indus OS said,"partnering with such a prominent international brand is a moment of great pride for us. As we look to offer the Indus experience to wider audiences, our association with itel takes us a step closer towards our goal of reaching a user base of 100 million by 2020."

"The partnership will give itel the capability to almost instantaneously roll out a localized, simplified, and intuitive Indian experience with its smartphone offerings," he added.

itel Mobile forayed into the Indian market in 2016 and become the 2 players in the country within a year, as well as emerging as a strong Smartphone brand in the country.

Sudhir Kumar, CEO - itel Mobile India, said, " Our association with Indus OS is another step in this direction. It is currently the only smartphone platform in India to support 12 different regional languages and has been developing more features designed to meet the requirements of Indian users. This market-specific focus offers a truly unique user experience and will help us in adding another layer of personalization for itel customers across the country. We are confident that the integration of Indus App Bazaar into our strong product portfolio will enable unparalleled differentiation for itel products, and will serve to make our smartphone offerings even more relatable to the end-consumer."