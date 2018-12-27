ENGLISH

Infinix begins rolling out Android 9 Pie update for Smart 2 smartphone

The Android Pie update for Infinix Smart 2 was announced by Inifnix on its Facebook Page.

    Infinix, a Transsion Holdings backed Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched a couple of budget smartphones this year in India. The company has also introduced some Android One powered smartphones and the company's recent offering the Note 5 Stylus brings the S Pen feature at a budget price point. Now, the company has started rolling out an Android Pie update for its another budget segment smartphone the Infinix Smart 2.

    The Infinix Smart 2 was launched back in August here in the country. The smartphone ships with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and just within few months it is receiving the latest Android update. This suggests that the company is fairly active in rolling out the updates timely even for its entry-segment smartphones.

    The Android Pie update for Infinix Smart 2 was announced by Inifnix on its Facebook Page, suggests a report from the XDA-Developers. It is currently unknown as to when and how the update will be made available for the Smart 2 smartphones and what all new features it will introduce to the device. Though, we can expect the usual Android Pie goodies such as Adaptive Brightness, Digital Wellbeing, and others.

    Infinix Smart 2 specifications and features:

    The affordable Infinix Smart 2 smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and doesn't have any Corning Glass on top for screen protection.

    The imaging aspects on the device include a single lens rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture accompanied by a Dual LED flash. To capture selfies you get an 8MP sensor up front with a same f/2.0 aperture.

    The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6739 CPU under its hood. The processor is clubbed with Cortex A53 GPU and 2GB RAM. The device comes in storage variants including 16B and 32GB. Backing up this entire package is 3050mAh battery.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
