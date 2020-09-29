Just In
- 30 min ago Airtel Partners With Lionsgate Play To Offer Premium Hollywood Movies
-
- 38 min ago DTH Industry Might Grow 6% In This Financial Year: CRISIL
- 1 hr ago Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Launched In India: Do We Need Dual Screen Gaming Laptops?
- 3 hrs ago Elon Musk’s Brain Reading Neuralink Sounds Promising But There Could Be Few Bottlenecks
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2020: Gill wants to learn more from Morgan
- Movies How Is Ranbir Kapoor In Real Life? People Share Their Experiences Of Meeting The Actor In Person
- Lifestyle The Ideal Weight For Indians Increased By 5 Kg: Says A New Survey
- Automobiles BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Timeline Revealed: To Rival Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- Finance New Motor Vehicles Act Rules Effective From 1 October
- Education JEE Advanced Answer Key 2020: How To Download IIT JEE Advanced 2020 Answer Key
- News Contraband of 750 MDMA tablets from Netherlands seized by NCB at Bangalore, Four arrested
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In October 2020
Infinix Hot 10 Lite Entry-Level Smartphone Goes Official: Price, Specifications
Infinix has expanded it's budget Hot 10 smartphone lineup again with the launch of a new model. Following the Infinix Hot 10, the company has now launched the Infinix Hot 10 Lite. This model has been announced in Kenya with features like an entry-level MediaTek Helio processor and a triple-rear camera setup. Here are its pricing and specifications details:
Infinix Hot 10 Lite Full Specifications And Features
The Infinix Hot 10 Lite has been announced with an LCD display which measures 6.78-inches. It delivers an HD+ resolution. Since the company hasn't released any official image of the handset, it can't be said if there is a punch-hole or waterdrop notch.
The smartphone is equipped with a triple-rear camera module. The sensors onboard are a 13MP primary sensor, 2MP secondary sensor, and another 2MP sensor for bokeh effects. For selfies, the device features an 8MP camera at the front.
Under the hood, the smartphone makes use of the MediaTek Helio A20 entry-level processor. The smartphone is announced with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage option. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD card.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS and has an XOS user interface on top. The device comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a microUSB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity options. The handset gets its backup from a 5,000 mAh battery unit which supports standard 10W charging speeds.
Infinix Hot 10 Lite Price And Availability
The Infinix Hot 10 Lite is priced at Kshs 10,500 in Kenya which translates to Rs. 7,139 in Indian currency. On the other hand, the company hasn't yet revealed the details on the pricing of the 3GB RAM+ 64GB storage model. Inifinix hasn't yet confirmed by when it plans to launch the new Hot 10 series in India and the remaining markets in the country. But, we can expect its arrival before this year-end.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,770
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,770
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
61,990
-
35,450
-
47,500
-
19,999
-
11,210
-
9,499
-
21,235
-
11,999
-
10,999
-
18,999
-
10,240
-
35,132
-
16,999