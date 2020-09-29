Infinix Hot 10 Lite Entry-Level Smartphone Goes Official: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Infinix has expanded it's budget Hot 10 smartphone lineup again with the launch of a new model. Following the Infinix Hot 10, the company has now launched the Infinix Hot 10 Lite. This model has been announced in Kenya with features like an entry-level MediaTek Helio processor and a triple-rear camera setup. Here are its pricing and specifications details:

Infinix Hot 10 Lite Full Specifications And Features

The Infinix Hot 10 Lite has been announced with an LCD display which measures 6.78-inches. It delivers an HD+ resolution. Since the company hasn't released any official image of the handset, it can't be said if there is a punch-hole or waterdrop notch.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple-rear camera module. The sensors onboard are a 13MP primary sensor, 2MP secondary sensor, and another 2MP sensor for bokeh effects. For selfies, the device features an 8MP camera at the front.

Under the hood, the smartphone makes use of the MediaTek Helio A20 entry-level processor. The smartphone is announced with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage option. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD card.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS and has an XOS user interface on top. The device comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a microUSB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity options. The handset gets its backup from a 5,000 mAh battery unit which supports standard 10W charging speeds.

Infinix Hot 10 Lite Price And Availability

The Infinix Hot 10 Lite is priced at Kshs 10,500 in Kenya which translates to Rs. 7,139 in Indian currency. On the other hand, the company hasn't yet revealed the details on the pricing of the 3GB RAM+ 64GB storage model. Inifinix hasn't yet confirmed by when it plans to launch the new Hot 10 series in India and the remaining markets in the country. But, we can expect its arrival before this year-end.

Best Mobiles in India