Infinix Hot 10 Play's Cheaper Variant Announced In India; Worthy Competition? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Infinix is one of those Chinese smartphone brands which is proactive with a budget and mid-range product launches in India. One of such offerings is the Infinix Hot 10 Play which debuted in the sub Rs. 10,000 price segment to rival the likes of the Realme C series, Moto E series and the Redmi 8, etc. After almost two months, the company has introduced a cheaper model with a slightly trimmed down configuration. Are there any other differences that the Infinix Hot 10 Play's new variant comes with? How much would you need to shell out to buy this new model? Check out the details below:

Infinix Note 10 Play New Model Price And Key Features

The Infinix Hot 10 Play's new variant has a lower 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Lowering the configuration has allowed the company to axe the price. This variant has been announced at Rs. 7,999. Notably, you can buy the new trimmed down variant of the handset online via Flipkart. The sale commenced today, i.e July 21 at 12 PM.

You can buy this handset in Morandi Greem, 7-Degree Purple, Aegean Blue, and Obsidian Black. As for the prices of the other variants, there is a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option which will cost you Rs. 1,000 extra at Rs. 8,999. This variant is also available for purchase at Flipkart.

Is Infinix Note 10 Play's New Variant A Worthy Competition?

Before we give a verdict, let's quickly look at the key features which the Infinix Hot 10 Play has to offer. The device features an entry-level Helio G35 processor. This octa-core gaming chipset drives some other popular smartphones in the sub Rs. 10,000 segment. So, the handset makes for a good deal if you look at the processor.

If we speak of the other features, the device features a standard HD+ LCD display which has 720 x 1640 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch. But, the panel here is bigger than the counterparts at 6.82-inches.

The camera specifications include a 13MP primary sensor and an AI depth lens. An 8MP selfie snapper is packed inside the waterdrop notch. A massive 6,000 mAh battery with standard 10W fast charging completes the spec-sheet.

So, should you consider this handset or go for other options from Realme, Redmi, and Moto? Well, this handset packs all the necessary hardware that makes it a good buy in the sub Rs. 10,000 segment.

But, this handset has a dated firmware, i.e, Android 10-based XOS 7 UI. If you are okay with using older firmware, go for this, otherwise, consider other brands that offer Android 11 OS.

Best Mobiles in India