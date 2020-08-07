ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Infinix Hot 10 Stops By Google Play Console; Might Come With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

    By
    |

    Infinix might have started working on a new budget smartphone lineup dubbed Hot 10. Earlier, the Infinix Hot 10 Lite was spotted at Google Play Console. Now, the standard Hot 10 has paid a visit to the same website. Some of its features have also been tipped. Additionally, the device has also been spotted at the TUV Rheinland certification website.

    Infinix Hot 10 Stops By Google Play Console And TUV Rheinland Website

     

    Infinix Hot 10 Features Leaked

    The Infinix Hot 10 is listed with the Infinix-X682C model number on Google Play Console website. The smartphone is mentioned with an HD+ display that will offer 720 x 1640 pixels resolution. It is expected to feature a punch-hole design and come with a pixel density of 320 ppi.

    According to the Google Play Console database, the Infinix Hot 10 will be powered by the MediaTek MT6769 processor. This chipset is otherwise known as the Helio G70 processor. The processor will be aided by Mali G52 GPU with the clock speed of 820MHz. The device is further listed with 4GB RAM and Android 10 OS.

    On the other hand, the device has also shown up on TUV Rheinland Website where it is listed with two different model numbers. The smartphone has been listed with the Infinix-X682C and X682B model number.

    It is unknown what hardware differences both variants will offer. However, the listing indicates the presence of a 5,100 mAh battery. It is not revealed of the device will ship with fast charging support as well.

    Just to recap, the Inifinix Hot 10 Lite also made it to the Google Play Console recently. The device was listed with the MediaTek Helio A20 processor. It is expected to come with 2GB RAM and Android 10 OS. This model is also said to feature an HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is not known when Infinix plans to bring the Hot 10 lineup in the market. We expect the company to reveal some information in the coming weeks.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: infinix news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, August 7, 2020, 19:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X