Infinix Hot 10 Stops By Google Play Console; Might Come With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC

Infinix might have started working on a new budget smartphone lineup dubbed Hot 10. Earlier, the Infinix Hot 10 Lite was spotted at Google Play Console. Now, the standard Hot 10 has paid a visit to the same website. Some of its features have also been tipped. Additionally, the device has also been spotted at the TUV Rheinland certification website.

Infinix Hot 10 Features Leaked

The Infinix Hot 10 is listed with the Infinix-X682C model number on Google Play Console website. The smartphone is mentioned with an HD+ display that will offer 720 x 1640 pixels resolution. It is expected to feature a punch-hole design and come with a pixel density of 320 ppi.

According to the Google Play Console database, the Infinix Hot 10 will be powered by the MediaTek MT6769 processor. This chipset is otherwise known as the Helio G70 processor. The processor will be aided by Mali G52 GPU with the clock speed of 820MHz. The device is further listed with 4GB RAM and Android 10 OS.

On the other hand, the device has also shown up on TUV Rheinland Website where it is listed with two different model numbers. The smartphone has been listed with the Infinix-X682C and X682B model number.

It is unknown what hardware differences both variants will offer. However, the listing indicates the presence of a 5,100 mAh battery. It is not revealed of the device will ship with fast charging support as well.

Just to recap, the Inifinix Hot 10 Lite also made it to the Google Play Console recently. The device was listed with the MediaTek Helio A20 processor. It is expected to come with 2GB RAM and Android 10 OS. This model is also said to feature an HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. It is not known when Infinix plans to bring the Hot 10 lineup in the market. We expect the company to reveal some information in the coming weeks.

