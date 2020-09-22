Infinix Hot 10 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC Officially Announced: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Infinix has launched another affordable smartphone in its 'Hot' series. The latest model to hit smartphone space is the Infinix Hot 10. The smartphone has been announced in Pakistan with a punch-hole selfie camera design and a mid-range MediaTek gaming processor. The smartphone comes as a successor to the Infinix Hot 9 which was launched a few months back.

Infinix Hot 10 Hardware And Software

The Infinix Hot 10 gets its power from the MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor which is aided by ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The smartphone has been announced with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage option. It has support for an external microSD card for storage expansion. The software used by the smartphone is Android 10 with an XOS 7 custom skin.

Upfront, there is an IPS LCD panel which measures 6.78-inches. It has a 720 x 1640 pixels HD+ resolution and a punch-hole that houses the selfie camera. It has an 8MP sensor inside the cutout for selfies and video calls. The rear panel has four cameras where the primary sensor is a 16MP lens with an f/1.8 aperture.

The camera setup additionally has a pair of 2MP sensors for macro and depth effects and an AI lens. Infinix has been offering multiple camera sensors on its budget smartphones for long now and has stepped up the ladder with quad-cameras in the same category.

The Infinix Hot 10 offers a microUSB port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity options. For biometric authentication, a fingerprint scanner is mounted at the rear panel. The device features a 5,200 mAh battery and comes with 10W charging support.

Infinix Hot 10 Price And Sale Details

The Infinix Hot 10 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at PKR 20,999 (Rs. 9,277 approx), while the 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is announced at PKR 23,999 (Rs. 10,606 approx). The high-end variant which comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be selling for PKR 25,999 which is around Rs. 11,490 in Indian currency.

As of now, the details on its India launch are at large. But, the company could bring this device anytime soon in the coming months. We will have to wait for an official confirmation for the same.

Best Mobiles in India