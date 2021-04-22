Infinix Hot 10S, Hot 10S NFC With Helio G80 SoC, 90Hz HD+ Display Announced; Price, Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Infinix has launched a new Hot series smartphone for the masses. Following the Hot 10 Play's launch in India, the brand has now announced the Hot 10S and the Hot 10S NFC. The company has launched both smartphones in Indonesia with minimal hardware changes. The common highlight features of the Infinnix Hot 10S series includes a 90Hz HD+ display and a MediaTek G series processor.

Infinix Hot 10S, Hot 10S NFC Features And Specifications

Both Infinix Hot 10S and the Hot 10S are equipped with the same IPS LCD display that measures 6.82-inches and sports a waterdrop notch. The display supports an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels and has a 90Hz refresh rate.

The processor is also the same on both units. The Infinix Hot 10S and the Hot 10S NFC uses the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The octa-core processor is paired up with Mali G52 GPU and up to 6GB RAM.

Notably, the standard Hot 10S will be available with a 4GB/ 6GB RAM configuration, while the Hot 10S NFC will only be available with a 4GB RAM configuration. The onboard storage space on both smartphones is 128GB. Both devices come with up to 512GB storage expansion option via microSD card.

The devices will boot on Android 11 OS and will have an XOS interface. The Infinx Hot 10S series feature a triple-camera setup that is packed inside a square-shaped module. For photography, there is a 48MP main sensor and a set of 2MP sensors.

Both smartphones feature an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling along with a dual-tone flash. There is a fingerprint scanner mounted at the back panel for security. The battery specifications are slightly different on both variants.

The Infinix Hot 10S has a 6,000 mAh battery, while the Hot 10S NFC has a smaller 5,000 mAh battery. The latter also has a dedicated NFC chip which is another key difference between both models.

Infinix Hot 10S, Hot 10S NFC Price And Sale

The Infinix Hot 10S price is said to start at $130 (approx Rs. 9,700), while the Hot 10S NFC is said to come with an asking price of $120 (approx Rs. 9,000). Both devices will be available in 95° Black, Morandi Green, Heart of Ocean, and 7° Purple colour options starting May 12 in Indonesia. The global availability of both smartphones is a mystery as of now. But, we might get some information going forward.

Best Mobiles in India