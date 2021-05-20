Infinix Hot 10S With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Launched In India; First Sale On May 27 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix Hot 10S has been launched in India. The device was originally launched in Indonesia in April. It offers all advanced features including a 90Hz display, Android 11 OS, and much more. Further, the phone can be purchased in two storage variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options.

Infinix Hot 10S: What Does Offer?

The device has a 6.82-inch HD+ (720 x 1640 pixels) IPS-LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone draws power from the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB default storage that also supports a dedicated microSD card slot.

Running Android 11-bassed XOS 7.6, the device gets its fuel from a huge 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge support which claims to offer up to 52 hours of 4G talk time, 76 hours of music playback. There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP depth lens, and another AI lens. For selfies, the handset has an 8MP front-facing camera with dual-LED flash support.

Other camera features include portrait mode, night mode, HDR, portrait HDR, and more. Lastly, the phone supports Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, and USB port for connectivity, and a rear fingerprint sensor for security.

Infinix Hot 10S Price, Sale Date In India

The base model of the Infinix Hot 10S is priced in India at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999 for the high-end variant. It will be available for purchase starting May 27 in Morandi Purple, 7-Degree Purple, Heart of Ocean, and 95-Degree Black color options via Flipkart. You can get a discount of Rs. 500 during the first sale.

Infinix Hot 10S: Worth Buying?

Infinix always aims to bring smartphones at an affordable price. The latest device also offers useful features including a 90Hz display and a capable processor for an asking price of Rs. 9,999. Besides, it also comes in unique color variants.

The features of the phone can help it to compete against to some mid-range device as well. Further, the Infinix Hot 10S can be a great alternative to the Galaxy F12, Realme 8 in this segment.

