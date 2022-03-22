Infinix Hot 11 2022 Design Officially Teased; India Launch Expected Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix is working on the successor of the Infinix Hot 11 (2021) dubbed as the Hot 11 2022. Earlier this year, the pricing and key specs of the upcoming Hot-series phone were revealed online. Also, it was said to launch in February; however, the launch did not happen.

Now, it seems the brand is all set to unveil the Hot 11 2022 in the country. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed. However, the brand has now officially teased the arrival of the smartphone.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 India Launch Soon

The latest development comes via Infinix India CEO, Anish Kapoor who shared a short video on Twitter to show the back panel design of the upcoming smartphone. Apart from the design, he did not reveal anything regarding the launch date. As the brand has started teasing, we expect it will soon get an official launch date.

This looks super hot! What do you guys think we should call it?😉#mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/747ZdzH5Su — Anish Kapoor (@AnishKapoor16) March 21, 2022

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Design Revealed

Going by the video, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will have a holographic design, giving it a premium look. At the rear panel, the phone is spotted with a square camera module to house dual camera sensors and an LED flash. The USB C port and speaker grills will be on the bottom edge, while the 3.5mm audio jack will be placed on the top edge.

At the front, the Infinix Hot 11 will sport a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout housing the selfie camera sensor. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, the device is said to come in Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold color options.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Expected Features

Infinix has not shared any key specs of the upcoming Infinix Hot 11 2022 yet. However, an earlier report by PassionateGeekz revealed the pricing and key features of the Infinix Hot 11 2022 in India. The device is said to be powered by the octa-core UniSoC T700 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option which will also support a dedicated microSD for additional storage expansion.

Upfront, the phone will come with a 6.8-inch LCD display which will deliver FHD+ resolution anda 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will run Android 11 OS with the company's custom skin on top. For imaging, the phone might have a 48MP main lens and an 8MP selfie camera.

Other features could include dual stereo speakers with DTS Surround Sound and a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging which will be an upgrade over the 10W charging supported on the Infinix Hot 11 2021 variant.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Expected Price In India

The same report also claimed that the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be launched in a sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model which will cost Rs. 10,999. Since there is no official word on this, so, it will be better to take it as a hint. Looking at expected specs sheet, we can tell the successor will have a redesign camera module and a higher refresh rate.

