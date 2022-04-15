Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched In India; Check Price, Key Specs News oi-Akshay Kumar

Infinix Hot 11 2022 smartphone has just been launched in the Indian market. The Chinese brand's latest offering has arrived as an affordable 4G handset with a dual primary camera module, a large screen, and a beefy battery. The new Infinix phone will be going on sale in the country very soon.

Infinix Hot 11 Features And Specs

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 is the successor to the Hot 11, which was launched in India last year. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch screen with a Full HD+ IPS LCD panel and the Panda King glass protection. The device is fuelled by the octa-core UNISOC T610 processor, which is accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Software-wise, the handset boots Android 11 with XOS 7.6 skin on top.

In terms of photography, the consumers will get a 13MP primary camera at the rear with an f/1.8 aperture. There's also a 2MP depth sensor on board with an f/2.4 aperture. For the selfie and video-calling purposes, the device is fitted with an 8MP shooter on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. The connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. A 5,000 mAh battery with the regular 10W charging support keeps it running.

For security, there's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Infinix Hot 11 2022. The design of the device is complemented by a pattern on the back.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Pricing And Availability

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 has been priced at Rs. 8,999. The smartphone will be going for sale for the first time on April 22 via Flipkart. The handset will be up for grabs in Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold color variants. As part of the launch offers, Flipkart will be offering a 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank cards. Consumers can also avail of the Google Next Hub and the Nest Mini at discounted rates of Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 1,999, respectively with the new Infinix phone.

The sub-Rs. 10,000 Infinix smartphone will be competing against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime and the Samsung Galaxy M12 in the Indian market. The features and pricing of these devices are quite similar to the Hot 11 2022.

Best Mobiles in India