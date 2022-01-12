Infinix Hot 11 2022 Tipped To Launch In February In India; Pricing & Key Specs Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix announced the Hot 11 smartphone back in September last year alongside the Infinix Hot 11s. Now, the brand is expected to bring a new variant of the Infinix Hot 11 dubbed as the Hot 11 2022. If rumors are to be believed, the handset will arrive in February in the country. The exact launch date is yet to be announced. The latest info also reveals the features and pricing of the Infinix Hot 11 2022 in India.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Expected Pricing

A new report by PassionateGeekz has brought the pricing, key features, and launch details of the Infinix Hot 11 2022. The phone is tipped to be priced at Rs. 10,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The device is also said to come in several color options in the country.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Expected Features

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 is tipped to feature a larger 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD display compared to the current Hot 11 model. The upcoming smartphone will also support a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be a punch-hole to house the front-facing camera sensor.

The phone is also expected to be powered by the octa-core UniSoC T700 processor and will run Android 11 OS with the company's custom skin on top. For imaging, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will sport a triple rear camera system consisting of a 48MP main lens and a pair of 2MP sensors.

Upfront, it will feature an 8MP lens for selfies and videos. Other features will include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers with DTS Surround Sound, and a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging. For the unaware, the Infinix Hot 11 2021 variant supports only 10W charging tech.

Infinix Hot 11 2022: Better Than 2021 Model?

The Infinix Hot 11 (2022) variant will come with several upgrades including fast charging, higher refresh rate, and larger display. The upcoming model will also have great camera features than the precursor Infinix Hot 11 2021. Infinix has not revealed anything regarding the launch of the Infinix Hot 11 (2022) as of now. So, we will request our readers to take this piece of information with a grain of salt.

Infinix Upcoming Launches In India

Besides, the brand is prepping up to launch its first-ever 5G device Infinix Zero 5G this month in India. However, the launch date of the upcoming phone is still unknown. The upcoming Infinix 5G phone is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek processor and to come between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 in the country.

Rumors suggested the device is said to come with an sAMOLED panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone is likely to feature 48MP dual-rear cameras and a 16MP front-facing sensor placed into a punch-hole cutout.

Other features might include Android 11 OS, 4K video recording, and the MediaTek Dimensity 900 will power the upcoming Infinix Zero 5G which will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM option.

