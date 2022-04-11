Infinix Hot 11 2022 With 5,000mAh Battery Launching On April 15; Expected Features, India Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Last month, Infinix confirmed the launch of the Hot 11 2022 in India. Finally, the launch date for the device has been confirmed. Previously, the rear design was revealed. Now, the key features and full design have been revealed via Flipkart ahead of the official announcement.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 India Launch Details

Flipkart's dedicated microsite for the upcoming Infinix Hot 11 2022 confirms it is launching on April 15. It seems the brand won't be hosting any launch event, instead, the device will simply be listed on the e-commerce site. The sale date will be disclosed on the launch day.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Design Revealed

Starting with the design, the phone will have a holographic design along with rounded edges. The device is also confirmed to feature magic trail pattern on the back panel. There will be a square camera module at the rear panel to house dual camera sensors and an LED flash. Upfront, it will sport a punch-hole cutout to place the selfie camera sensor.

Furthermore, the device will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the volume rocker will be on the right side and a SIM tray is seen on the left. A 3.5mm audio jack will be placed on the top edge. The phone will be available in three color options namely 一 Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Key Specifications We Known So Far

In terms of features, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 is confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch display that supports Full-HD+ resolution, 550 nits brightness, 114 percent sRGB colour gamut, and 89.5 percent screen to body ratio. The Flipkart listing also confirms there will be 5,000 mAh battery unit; however, the listing did not mention about the charging speed. Going by the previous info, it is said to support 18W fast charging technology.

Besides, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 is expected to feature the octa-core UniSoC T700 processor under its hood paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. It will also support a dedicated microSD for additional storage expansion. The device is alsp rumored to support a 90Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the phone will run Android 11 OS with the company's custom skin on top. For imaging, the dual cameras will include a 48MP main lens and a secondary camera sensor. For selfies, there will be an 8MP selfie camera sensor. Apart from this, there will be dual stereo speakers with DTS Surround Sound, and so on.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Expected Pricing In India

The Flipkart listing did not reveal anything regarding the pricing. As per the previous report, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will come in sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model priced at Rs. 10,999. However, we'll suggest you to wait for the official announcement on April 15.

Talking about the competition, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be a great competitor for other budget-centric devices. The holographic design along with a higher refresh rate and punch-hole cutout will be plus points at this price segment.

