Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S Specs Revealed Via Google Play Console Listing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

While the exact launch date remains unknown, the Infinix Hot 11S has been spotted on the Google Play Console revealing some of its key specifications. Also, it looks like the company is prepping to launch another smartphone - the Infinix Hot 11 with this device. The Google Play Console listing also sheds light on the design of both these smartphones.

Infinix Hot 11, Infinix Hot 11S Key Specs Out

As per the Google Play Console listing, the Infinix Hot 11 will be launched with a waterdrop notch display while the Hot 11S will flaunt a punch-hole cutout on the screen to house the selfie camera sensor. Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 11 is believed to use a Helio G70 processor along with FHD+ resolution of 2048 x 1080 pixels resulting in a pixel density of 480 ppi. The other aspects it has revealed include Android 11 out-of-the-box and 4GB of RAM.

On the other hand, the Infinix Hot 11S will use a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, claim speculations. However, the Google Play Console listing shows the MT6769 processor, which is the Helio G70 chipset. The other aspects of the Infinix Hot 11S include an FHD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels, 4GB of RAM and Android 11 OS. Previously, the company affirmed that the upcoming smartphone in question will also arrive in another storage option with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

Infinix Hot 11, Infinix Hot 11S Price In India

Besides the leaked specifications, Infinix has also confirmed the pricing of one of the upcoming smartphones in India. Going by the same, the Infinix Hot 11S is confirmed to arrive in a base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 9,999. The other variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space will be priced at Rs. 10,999, it confirmed.

However, there is no official word on the exact launch date of these devices. We can expect the company to tease further details as the launch date nears. In the meantime, do let us know what you think of the Infinix Hot 11 and Infinix Hot 11S that are expected to be launched in September.

Best Mobiles in India