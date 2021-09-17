Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S With Android 11 OS, MediaTek SoCs Launched; Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix has launched two new handsets namely the Hot 11 and the Hot 11S in the country. Both devices will sit with existing models of the Hot series and come in a single storage configuration that falls under Rs. 11,000 segment. The Hot 11S features a 90Hz display, while the Hot 10 misses out on a higher refresh rate.

Infinix Hot 11, Hot 11S Price & Sale Date In India

The price of the Infinix Hot 11 has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the same storage model of the Hot 11S is priced at Rs. 10,999. The latter comes in Green Wave, 7 Degrees Purple and Polar Black colors, while the standard Hot 11 will be available in Emerald Green, 7 Degrees Purple, Silver Wave, and Polar Black color variants. In terms of availability, the Hot 11S will go on sale starting Sep 21 via Flipkart, while the standard variant sale date has not disclosed yet.

Infinix Hot 11 Features

Running Android 11 OS, the handset sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2408 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by the Helio G70 chip paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that also supports additional storage expansion up to 256GB.

Moreover, the Infinix Hot 11 has a dual rear camera setup including a 13MP main lens with an f/1.8 aperture and quad-LED flash. Upfront, the handset sports an 8MP selfie camera with dual-flash. Other features include a 5,200 mAh battery with 10W charging and standard connectivity options.

Infinix Hot 11S Features

On the other hand, the Infinix Hot 11S offers a larger 6.78-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2408 pixels) display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The device ships with the Helio G88 chip which also runs the Redmi 10 Prime. Further, the smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

There is a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP main lens with an f/1.6 aperture and a 2MP sensor and an AI lens. Upfront, the handset uses the same 8MP selfie camera. Lastly, connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and so on.

Worth Your Money?

Both devices offer decent features for their asking prices. If you want a large display with a great camera and fast charging can go for the Infinix Hot 11S, while the Infinix Hot 11 would be a good buy for those who are looking for a phone for day-to-day usage under Rs. 10,000 range.

