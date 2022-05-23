Infinix Hot 12 Play Budget Phone With 90Hz Screen, 6000mAh Battery Launched; Price & Specs News oi-Akshay Kumar

Infinix has launched the Hot 12 Play smartphone in the Indian market. The device has arrived as a budget offering with an attractive design, a dual primary camera module, and a massive battery. Infinix originally launched the Hot 12 Play in Thailand a few weeks ago. It is the successor to the Infinix Hot 11 Play in India.

Infinix Hot 12 Play Sports An Attractive Design, High Screen Refresh Rate On A Budget

The Infinix Hot 12 Play comes with an attractive design with a dual-tone finish on the back with horizontal line patterns. The device has slim bezels all around the screen and a punch-hole display to house the selfie snapper. There's a large square camera module towards the top-left corner on the back. There's a fingerprint sensor at the rear for enhanced security. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack onboard the phone.

The Infinix Hot 12 Play is fitted with a 6.82-inch IPS LCD display, which offers a resolution of 1,640 x 720 pixels. The device offers a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch-sampling rate of 180Hz. There's support for up to 480 nits brightness, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and a layer of the Panda MN228 Glass protection.

Infinix Hot 12 Play Processor, RAM, Camera, Other Features

Powering the Infinix Hot 12 Play is the octa-core UNISOC T610 processor, which has two Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores. The 12nm fabrication process-based chipset is paired with the Mali-G52 graphics processor. The device comes in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, which can be further increased up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card. Software-wise, it boots Android 11 with XOS 10.

In the optics department, the Infinix Hot 12 Play has a 13MP main sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a depth-sensing secondary shooter. There's a quad-LED flash onboard the smartphone. For selfies and video calling, the device is fitted with an 8MP shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and the USB Type-C port. A 6,000 mAh battery keeps the phone running.

Infinix Hot 12 Play Price In India, Availability, Colors

The Infinix Hot 12 Play's price in India is set at Rs. 8,499 for the sole variant. The device is being offered in Racing Black, Horizon Blue, Champagne Gold, and Daylight Green color options. The phone will be available to buy on Flipkart starting from May 30.

The Infinix Hot 12 Play will be competing against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Poco M2, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme C15, and the Vivo U10. All these devices offer a similar set of specs in the same price range.

Infinix Note 12 Series Was Launched In India Recently

A few days ago, Infinix introduced its Note 12 series of smartphones in India including the Infinix Note 12 and the Note 12 Turbo. Both the handsets offer AMOLED screen panels, MediaTek Helio G series processors, triple primary cameras, up to Android 12, and 33W fast charging support under Rs. 15,000. The Infinix Note 12's price starts at Rs. 11,999, while the Infinix Note 12 Turbo is being offered for Rs. 14,999.

