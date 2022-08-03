Infinix Hot 12 Pro With Unisoc T1616 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched In India; Features, Price, Offers News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Infinix has been boosting its product offering in the Indian market, especially in the affordable and budget segment. The new Infinix Hot 12 Pro is the latest offering from the popular brand. It draws power from the Unisoc T616 chipset with Android 12 OS. Here's everything you need to know about the new Infinix Hot 12 Pro.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro Features: What's New?

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro flaunts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. As far as the design is concerned, the new Infinix smartphone packs a waterdrop cutout for the selfie camera, a slightly thick chin, and volume and power controls on the right spine.

Under the hood, the new Infinix Hot 12 Pro draws power from the Unisoc T616 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Additionally, users can virtually expand the RAM by another 5GB, giving them a total of 13GB RAM, which boosts gaming. Like other Infinix phones, it runs Android 12 with the XOS custom skin on top.

At the rear, the Infinix Hot 12 Pro packs dual cameras with a 50MP primary shooter. The camera is a 2MP lens for depth shots. The rear camera module also includes an LED flash along with the fingerprint sensor for additional security. Additionally, there's an 8MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling paired with an LED flash.

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro comes with the usual connectivity options like 4G, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port for charging, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and so on. Plus, there's a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro Price In India

The Infinix Hot 12 Pro is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB model. The high-end 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 12,999. The Infinix Hot 12 Pro will go on sale from August 8, and users can get Rs. 1,999 discount on the 8GB model. The new Infinix phone will be available on Flipkart, and buyers can choose from Lightsaber and Electric Blue colors.

