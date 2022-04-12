Infinix Hot 12i With Triple Rear Cameras Announced: Expected Price In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The well-known affordable smartphone brand Infinix is gearing up to launch the Infinix Hot 11 smartphone in India on April 15. While we are nearing its launch, the company has silently taken the wraps off the Infinix Hot 12i smartphone. It is an entry-level offering featuring a large HD+ display, a triple-camera setup, and an attractive design. Notably, all these aspects come at an affordable price point.

Infinix Hot 12i Specifications

The Infinix Hot 12i has been launched with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch. The display has a HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, a standard refresh rate of 60Hz and a brightness of 480 nits. There is a notch on the screen that houses an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

For imaging, the newly launched Infinix smartphone features a triple-camera arrangement at the rear with a 13MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture. This sensor is teamed up with an LED flash unit and a pair of auxiliary camera sensors. Also, there are camera aspects, including eye-tracking, super night mode, slow-motion video recording at 240fps, and up to FHD 1080p video recording.

Running Android 11 OS topped with XOS 7.6 UI, the Infinix Hot 12i supports DTS enhancement to enhance the sound quality and loudness. The hardware aspects of the latest smartphone include an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset teamed up with up to 3GB of RAM that can be expanded up to another 3GB via the virtual RAM feature. Also, there is 64GB of additional storage space.

A 5000mAh battery powers the Infinix Hot 12i smartphone from within and it is touted to deliver up to 34 hours of talk time and up to 62 days of standby time. This battery is accompanied by regular 10W charging. The connectivity aspects of the Infinix smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Infinix Hot 12i Price And Availability

In terms of pricing, the Infinix Hot 12i comes in two storage configurations. The entry-level variant features 2GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at 61,800 Naira (approx. Rs. 11,300) and a high-end variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space priced at 67,000 Naira (approx. Rs. 12,200). The device has been launched in various color options - Racing Black, Haze Green, Horizon Blue, and Champagne Gold.

Infinix Hot 11 India Launch

As mentioned above, the Infinix Hot 11 smartphone is all set to be launched in India on April 15. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart and the e-commerce portal has started teasing the arrival of the same with a dedicated microsite. Already, we have come across numerous leaks and speculations revealing the specifications of the upcoming Infinix smartphone alongside its possible design.

The teaser on Flipkart also confirms the presence of a FHD+ 6.67-inch display, a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and more. It is tipped to be powered by a Unisoc processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage space.

