Infinix Hot 6 Pro launched with 18:9 display, dual rear cameras and more in India

Smartphone maker Infinix has launched Hot 6 Pro, its latest smartphone in the Hot series for the Indian market. It is a budget smartphone that comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio screen.

Infinix Hot 6 Pro (X608) specifications

The Infinix Hot 6 Pro flaunts a 5.99-inch ( HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with the resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 with Adreno 308 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, if that is not enough then you can expand the memory with microSD. The Hot 6 Pro runs on Android 8.0 (Oreo) with XOS 3.2.

On the opotical front, the device comes with a dual rear camera with 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, secondary 2MP camera for portrait shots. It has a 5-megapixel front camera with soft LED flash, Bokeh Selfies and Beauty Mode.

The rear panel also houses a fingerprint scanner followed by the company branding. The smartphone is fueled by a 4000mAh battery that promises up to 12 hours of video playback and up to 30 hours of 4G talk time.

On the connectivity part, the Infinix Hot 6 Pro offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and dedicated dual SIM slots and a microSD card slot.

The Infinix Hot 6 Pro comes in Bordeaux Red, Sandstone Black and Magic Gold color options. As far as pricing is concerned the phone is priced at Rs. 7999 and will be available exclusively from Flipkart.

