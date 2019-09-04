Infinix Hot 8 First Impression: Budget Smartphone With 5000mAh Battery

The Infinix Hot 8 comes with a unibody design which gives a glass-like finish. The rear panel comes with a combination of dual color tone along with a glitter finish. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup situated on the top left corner of the back panel, along with an LED flash. The fingerprint scanner is placed at the back along with the Infinix branding.

On the right, the smartphone houses volume rocker key along with a power button, whereas the left side has a dedicated SIM tray. At the bottom the Infinix Hot 8 sports a speaker grill, micro USB port, and a 3.5mm jack.

Overall the design of the smartphone looks impressive to me and although it's a budgets smartphone it gives you a feel of premium one. We like the small details the company has added to the design of the smartphone like the dedicated rings on the camera sensors and rough surface on the power key.

Talking of the display, the Infinix Hot 8 offers a 6.52-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The screen also carries a waterdrop notch with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display is protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The auto-brightness works very efficiently to adjust to the environment. The user also has display modes like Eye Care mode, Read Mode, Multiple modes, and Game mode. These modes will allow you to reduce the stress of lights on your eyes. We have also tested the smartphone for playing games and the color saturation was the impression on the first go. We have also tried playing some HD+ video content and the color production was impressive.

Infinix Hot 8 arrives with a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 13MP primary + 2MP depth sensor + low light sensor along with a quad-LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses an 8MP camera sensor along with an in-display LED flash for selfies and video calls.

Talking about the camera performance, we must say that the triple rear camera performance is decent and for this price range the company is offering a good camera phone. Besides you also have features like boke mode and AI mode which allows you to control the blur effect on the picture. What else do you expect from a budget smartphone.

The front camera performance is impressive, the pixels are good and the edges are sharp. We liked the front camera more than the rear one. You also have modes like Beauty, AI CAM, and AR Shorts. The company has also included new 3D animoji which are interesting to play around.

The budget smartphone is fuelled by a massive 5000mAh battery with fast charging support. The big battery comes with a lot of expectations, but we can't say anything before using it for a long time. However, this 5000mAh battery is surely going to make gamers happy.

Infinix has announced the Hot 8 smartphone in India with a price tag of Rs 6,999. The smartphone will be up for sale via Flipkart in Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey and Midnight Black color options.

Altogether, the first impression of the smartphone was impressive and at this price range, the company is offering a good deal. There is no compromise with the design, display size, processor, battery, and cameras. On the first go, we haven't found any flaw with the Infinix Hot 8. We also played games like PUBG Mobile and NFS on it and didn't face any issues during the gameplay.



Overall, we can say that the smartphone has not missed a single chance to impress us. If you are planning to buy something in the same range then you can keep the Infinix Hot 8 in your priority list.