Infinix Hot 9 Series Launch Date Set For May 29 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix Hot 9 series will launch in India on May 29 and the event is set to kick off at 12PM. The Infinix Hot 9 series will debut as the successor to the Infinix Hot 8, which came to the Indian market in September last year.

The company has shared a teaser video to show the upcoming offer on its official social media channels. The Infinix Hot 9 is already available in the Indonesia market. The company may bring an upgraded model soon with the name of the Infinix Hot 9 Pro.

Although no information about the Infinix Hot 9 Pro has been revealed from the teaser video, a message has been leaked that the Infinix Hot 9 Pro could make its debut along with the Infinix Hot 9.

The company further said that Flipkart will reveal the main features of the new series from today.

Not much has been revealed about the handset. As per the image, the device might come with a quad-camera setup on the back panel and a punch-hole selfie camera.

Key Specifications Of Infinix Hot 9

The specifications and price of the Infinix Hot 9 have not been announced in India. But it was launched in Indonesia in March where the phone comes with a 6.6-inch display and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio A25 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of software, the phone runs on Android 10-based XOS 6.0. It is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with micro-USB 2.0 port support. For connectivity, the Infinix Hot 9 supports Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM card slots.

The quad rear camera setup of the Infinix Hot 9 comprises a 16MP main sensor and two 2MP sensors. It has an 8MP selfie camera.

Expected Price In India

The 4GB + 128GB storage variant of the phone was launched at IDR 1,699,000 (approximately Rs. 8,600) in Indonesia. The price in the Indian market will be almost the same or somewhat different. The phone comes in four color variants- Matte Black, Cyan, Violet, and Light Blue.

Best Mobiles in India