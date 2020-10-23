Infinix Launches 4GB Variant Of Hot 10 For Rs. 8,999 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Infinix has brought a new variant of the Hot 10 in the country. The new smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and it is priced at Rs. 8,999. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart on October 29, 2020. The newly launched device will be available in four colours, such as Moonlight Jade, Amber Red, Ocean Wave, and Obsidian Black. Besides, the smartphone comes with an e-warranty feature.

Infinix Hot 10 Specification: Details

The new variant features a 6.78-inch display along with a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio along with a 2.5D curved glass. The smartphone is equipped with the MediaTekHelio G70 Octa-core Soc. The chipset supports three card slots, Dual nano-SIM, Micro SD, VoLTE, and VoWiFi. Besides, the smartphone comes with an expanded memory up to 256GB. The Infinix Hot 10 runs Android 10 along with XOS 7.

The Infinix Hot 10 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 5,200 mAh battery, which can provide 23 hours of video playback time, 31 hours of talk time, and 66 days of standby time. On the optics front, the smartphone supports a 16MP AI Quad camera, a quad-LED flashlight that can capture bright images, and an 8MP macro lens. Furthermore, the smartphone has an 8MP AI in-display selfie camera along with a dual selfie flashlight.

Notably, this is the second model of the Hot 10 smartphone. Earlier, the company has launched the Hot 10 smartphone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can expandable up to 256GB. This smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,999 and comes with 16MP, 2MP, 2MP, and low-light sensor at the back. It has a 5,200 mAh battery along with an 18W charger and power marathon technology. It also runs Android 10 and comes with a DTS-HD Surround Sound audio system.

