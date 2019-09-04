Just In
- 1 hr ago Acer At IFA 2019 – Predator Thornos Air, Predator Triton Laptops, Chromebooks And More Launched
-
- 1 hr ago List Of Smartphones Expected To Be Announced In September 2019
- 1 hr ago Asus Wiser Together IFA 2019 Live Update: Asus ROG Phone II And More
- 2 hrs ago Asus Wiser Together IFA 2019 Live Streaming
Don't Miss
- Movies Darshan's Film Robert Finalises Its Heroine; Asha Bhat To Play The Female Lead!
- Sports Sanjay Bangar to be grilled by BCCI if coach or manager complain
- Finance Benchmark Indices Recover After Worst Fall As Tension Ebbs World Over
- Lifestyle Onam 2019: Here Are A Few Unique Traditional Outfit Ideas Other Than Saris
- News Earthquake of 3.8-magnitude hits Rajasthan
- Automobiles Bike Sales Report August 2019: Hero MotoCorp And Suzuki Record Growth Despite Industry Slowdown
- Education ICAR AIEEA 2020 Important Dates Announced
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Infinix Launches Hot 8 With 5000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera And More
Infinix has launched its latest budget smartphone - the Infinix Hot 8 in India. The phone packs feature like the triple rear camera, 5000mAh battery, Helio P22 processor, and a lot more. Here are the details:
Infinix Hot 8 Price
The smartphone comes one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and it will be up for sale at Rs 6,999 via the e-commerce website Flipkart from September 12. The Infinix Hot 8 will be available in Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey and Midnight Black colour options.
Apart from that, the company is also offering a 10 percent discount and 5 percent cash back on Axis Bank Credit card transaction. HDFC bank credit and debit card users will also get a cashback of 5 per cent on their purchase. Buyer can also opt for the EMI option starting at Rs 330 per month.
Infinix Hot 8 Specifications
As far as specifications are concerned, the Infinix Hot 8 packs a 6.52-inch LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The display also sports a waterdrop notch with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent. The smartphone comes equipped with a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC, clubbed with aforementioned RAM configuration.
On the optical front, the smartphone does offer a triple rear camera setup but the third lense is just a low light sensor. The camera sensors are placed in the following pattern:
- 13MP Primary Camera Sensor
- 2MP Depth Camera Sensor
- Quad-LED Flash Light
- Low Light Sensor
How can we forget about the selfie camera, the Infinix Hot 8 offers a 13MP front camera sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. The smartphone also offers a front flash underneath the display for better light support in low light conditions.
Infinix Hot 8 is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery, and run on Android 9 Pie on top of XOS Cheeta 5.0.
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
49,000
-
1,04,900
-
17,990
-
13,676
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,070
-
21,790
-
21,999
-
37,999
-
32,550
-
19,999
-
15,999
-
52,999
-
16,999
-
37,999
-
10,000