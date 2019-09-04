Infinix Launches Hot 8 With 5000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Infinix has launched its latest budget smartphone - the Infinix Hot 8 in India. The phone packs feature like the triple rear camera, 5000mAh battery, Helio P22 processor, and a lot more. Here are the details:

Infinix Hot 8 Price

The smartphone comes one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and it will be up for sale at Rs 6,999 via the e-commerce website Flipkart from September 12. The Infinix Hot 8 will be available in Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey and Midnight Black colour options.

Apart from that, the company is also offering a 10 percent discount and 5 percent cash back on Axis Bank Credit card transaction. HDFC bank credit and debit card users will also get a cashback of 5 per cent on their purchase. Buyer can also opt for the EMI option starting at Rs 330 per month.

Infinix Hot 8 Specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Infinix Hot 8 packs a 6.52-inch LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The display also sports a waterdrop notch with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent. The smartphone comes equipped with a Mediatek Helio P22 SoC, clubbed with aforementioned RAM configuration.

On the optical front, the smartphone does offer a triple rear camera setup but the third lense is just a low light sensor. The camera sensors are placed in the following pattern:

13MP Primary Camera Sensor

2MP Depth Camera Sensor

Quad-LED Flash Light

Low Light Sensor

How can we forget about the selfie camera, the Infinix Hot 8 offers a 13MP front camera sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. The smartphone also offers a front flash underneath the display for better light support in low light conditions.

Infinix Hot 8 is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery, and run on Android 9 Pie on top of XOS Cheeta 5.0.

