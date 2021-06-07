Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro With MediaTek SoCs Launched In India; Price, Features, Sale Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro have been launched in the country. Features of the both devices include the MediaTek chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, and Android 11-based XOS 7.6 OS. Moreover, the Pro model with 256GB onboard storage is the most affordable device in this range. Besides, a gaming-centric chipset, fast charging, and quad cameras will be the best-selling point for the Note 10 Pro.

Infinix Note 10 Features

The smartphone has a 6.95-inch full-HD+ Super Fluid display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 60Hz refresh rate. It ships with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. There is a triple rear camera setup on the Infinix Note 10 along with a quad-LED flash. Camera sensors include a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP lens.

For selfies, the phone gets a 16MP front camera. Other features of the phone include an 18W fast charging and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Lastly, it supports 4G VoLTE, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Features

The Pro model features the same display as the standard unit; however, it supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The processing is handled by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The Infinix Note 10 Pro has a 64MP quad-rear camera and 33W fast charging. The main lens of the phone is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens and another 2MP sensor. Further, the connectivity options and the selfie camera of the phone are similar to the Infinix Note 10.

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro Price, Sale In India

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is launched with a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant which will cost Rs. 16,999. On the other hand, the Infinix Note 10 price starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The standard variant will go for sale starting June 13 via Flipkart in 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black, and Emerald Green color options. The sale date of the Pro model has not been announced yet. However, it will be up for pre-orders on Flipkart starting June 13. It can be purchased in 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black, and Nordic Secret color options.

Infinix Note 10 And Note 10 Pro: Should You Buy?

Considering the price of these smartphones, both are packed with useful features. If someone is looking for a phone at around Rs. 10,000 then they can consider the Infinix Note 10. However, the Galaxy F12 is offering a high refresh rate and quad-rear cameras at the same price tag.

On the other hand, the Infinix Note 10 Pro can also be a good choice with features like 256GB storage, a 64MP main lens, and 33W charging. It can be a great competitor to the Realme 8 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

