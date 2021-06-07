Just In
- 2 hrs ago Tecno Spark 7T India Launch Slated For June 11; 48MP Dual Camera, 6000 mAh Battery Confirmed
- 2 hrs ago List Of Roadblocks That Are Delaying 5G Trials In India
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price Leaked Online; Cheaper Than Galaxy S20 FE?
- 3 hrs ago Flipkart Flagship Fest Sale: Discount On MOTOROLA Razr 5G, Galaxy Fold 2, iPhone 12 Pro And More
Don't Miss
- Education IAS Interview Preparation: Can You Answer These Tricky Questions Asked In UPSC Personality Round?
- Sports "What Virat Kohli is for India, Kane Williamson is for New Zealand," says Parthiv Patel
- News Residents of Lakshadweep on 12-hour hunger strike today to protest against draft regulations
- Movies Mahhi Vij's Brother Passes Away Due To COVID-19; Actress Thanks Sonu Sood For Helping Them In His Treatment
- Finance El Salvador: World’s First Country To Adopt Bitcoin As Legal Tender
- Automobiles 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 & V4 S Launched In India: Gets Several New Updates & Price Hike
- Travel Best Places To Visit In India With Kids In June 2021
- Lifestyle Mysterious Brain Syndrome Reported In Canada, Algae To Be Investigated As Possible Cause
Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro With MediaTek SoCs Launched In India; Price, Features, Sale Offers
Infinix Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro have been launched in the country. Features of the both devices include the MediaTek chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, and Android 11-based XOS 7.6 OS. Moreover, the Pro model with 256GB onboard storage is the most affordable device in this range. Besides, a gaming-centric chipset, fast charging, and quad cameras will be the best-selling point for the Note 10 Pro.
Infinix Note 10 Features
The smartphone has a 6.95-inch full-HD+ Super Fluid display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 60Hz refresh rate. It ships with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. There is a triple rear camera setup on the Infinix Note 10 along with a quad-LED flash. Camera sensors include a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP lens.
For selfies, the phone gets a 16MP front camera. Other features of the phone include an 18W fast charging and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Lastly, it supports 4G VoLTE, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.
Infinix Note 10 Pro Features
The Pro model features the same display as the standard unit; however, it supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The processing is handled by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The Infinix Note 10 Pro has a 64MP quad-rear camera and 33W fast charging. The main lens of the phone is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens and another 2MP sensor. Further, the connectivity options and the selfie camera of the phone are similar to the Infinix Note 10.
Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro Price, Sale In India
The Infinix Note 10 Pro is launched with a single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant which will cost Rs. 16,999. On the other hand, the Infinix Note 10 price starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.
The standard variant will go for sale starting June 13 via Flipkart in 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black, and Emerald Green color options. The sale date of the Pro model has not been announced yet. However, it will be up for pre-orders on Flipkart starting June 13. It can be purchased in 7 Degree Purple, 95 Degree Black, and Nordic Secret color options.
Infinix Note 10 And Note 10 Pro: Should You Buy?
Considering the price of these smartphones, both are packed with useful features. If someone is looking for a phone at around Rs. 10,000 then they can consider the Infinix Note 10. However, the Galaxy F12 is offering a high refresh rate and quad-rear cameras at the same price tag.
On the other hand, the Infinix Note 10 Pro can also be a good choice with features like 256GB storage, a 64MP main lens, and 33W charging. It can be a great competitor to the Realme 8 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
17,999
-
0
-
18,999
-
16,890
-
7,990
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155
-
25,866