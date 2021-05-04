Infinix Note 10 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery Launching On May 13; Arriving In India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix, known for its budget-friendly handsets, is all set to bring a slew of devices for the Asian countries. Recently, the India launch's timeline of the Infinix Hot 10S was tipped for the second week of this month. Now, the brand has revealed the launch date of another smartphone named the Infinix Note 10 Pro which is slated for May 13. According to the Infinix Pakistan's website, the device will be up for pre-orders starting May 16 and will go for sale on May 18.

The handset has been in the rumor mill for the last few days and features, the design have already leaked online for multiple times. Further, the live images of the device recently revealed its color options. The phone is said to come in at least two color options. One is Purple, while the other variant will be a gradient color.

Infinix Note 10 Pro: What To Expect?

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is said to have a 6.9-inch display with a screen resolution of 1080 × 2040 pixels, 480 PPI pixel density. It is also expected to support a refresh rate of 90Hz and there will be a punch-hole cutout at the top center to house the front camera sensor.

The MediaTek G90 chipset will handle processing and might pair with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage with additional storage expansion options. It will pack a quad-camera setup which might include 64MP main lens. Other sensors are still under wraps. Upfront, the phone will sport a 16MP selfie camera. Moreover, the phone will ship with Android 11 topped with the company's XOS 7.6. A 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the device with 33W fast charging support.

Lastly, the phone will include Bluetooth, GNSS for navigating, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security, a SIM card slot, a speaker grille, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Coming To India?

The India launch date is yet to be announced. However, we can expect the phone will arrive in the country after some time of its Pakistan launch. As above mentioned, the Infinix Hot 10S is believed to arrive in India by the second week of this month.

So, the company might launch both devices in the country at the same time. However, we will suggest to take this with a pinch of salt until any official info reveals. Considering the above features, the Infinix Note 10 Pro is expected to give competition against smartphones like the Galaxy F41, Realme 8, and so on.

