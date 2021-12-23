Infinix Note 11 First Sale Today At 12 PM On Flipkart; Price & Offers To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix Note 11 is the latest budget smartphone from the brand, which was launched alongside the Note 11s last week in the country. The phone is all set to go on first sale today (Dec 23) in India, while the Infinix Note 11s is already available on Flipkart for purchase. Here, we've discussed sale offers and reasons to buy the budget Infinix Note 11.

Infinix Note 11 First Sale Today In India

The Infinix Note 11 will go on sale at 12 PM (noon) via Flipkart. The device can be purchased at an introductory price of Rs. 11,999, this means the price might go up later. It comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and you'll get three color options namely - Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black.

Further, Flipkart is also offering 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 20 percent off on the first transaction with Amex Network cards issued by ICICI, Induslnd, and SBI Bank cards and Mobikwik. Additionally, you can get a free six months Gaana Plus subscription.

Infinix Note 11 Features

Running Android 11 OS with the company's XOS 10 custom skins on top, the Infinix Note 11 comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD slot.

For security, the phone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 33W fast charging. In terms of optics, there is a triple camera system that includes a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. Also, the Infinix Note 11 comes with a 16MP selfie camera sensor along with a dual-LED flash and super night mode support.

For connectivity, the device supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the Infinix Note 11 also measures just 7.9mmin thickness.

Infinix Note 11: Reasons To Buy

Firstly, the Infinix Note 11 would definitely be a good choice if you are looking for the slimmest phone. Usually, getting an AMOLED panel in this price range is difficult. So, it is also a plus point for the Infinix Note 11.

Besides, the mid-range gaming-centric processor is capable of handling gaming and day-to-day usage without any issue. The Infinix Note 11 also features Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost Technology for a smooth gaming experience. The phone also comes with a massive battery along with ​fast charging support.

However, the phone does not support a higher refresh rate, which is now common in budget devices as well. For instance, you can consider the Samsung Galaxy M12 and the Galaxy F12 which are offering a 90Hz display. Although both the smartphones come with a 720p display.

Best Mobiles in India