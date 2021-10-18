Infinix Note 11, Note 11 Pro Officially Unveiled; Full Specifications, Price, Availability News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Infinix has once again expanded its budget smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Note 11 series. The company has announced two models in this series including the Note 11 and the Note 11 Pro. The affordable devices are launched with Helio G series processor, FHD+ display, and fast charging supported battery. Following are the complete specifications and availability details:

Infinix Note 11, Note 11 Full Specifications

The standard Infinix Note 11 has been launched with a 6.91-inch display which supports an FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole camera cutout. The device packs a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling upfront. This variant has been listed with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP telephoto sensor.

The handset has been launched with the Helio G90 processor combined with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The handset has been launched with a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging technology. Both handsets feature Android 11 OS.

The Infinix Note 11 Pro has some identical features to the standard model. However, the processor and camera specifications are different. The Infinix Note 11 Pro has been launched with a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera which has an f/1.7 aperture, a 13MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.46 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Infinix Note 11 Pro has the same selfie snapper as the standard model. i.e, a 16MP lens. The device features a bigger 6.95-inch LCD display with 1080p FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This variant has been launched with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

The device also has a RAM expansion option that allows up to 11GB additional RAM capacity. The battery capacity is the same here as the vanilla model, i.e, a 5,000 mAH unit with 33W fast charging.

Infinix Note 11, Note 11 Pro Price, Availability Details

Infinix has not yet announced the exact pricing of the Note 11 series. The sale dates are also yet to be revealed by the company. It is being speculated that the device will soon be available for purchase in select global markets. Whether or not India is on the list remains to be seen.

Best Mobiles in India