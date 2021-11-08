Infinix Note 11s Goes Official With 120Hz Display, Helio G96 Chip; Arriving In India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix recently launched the Note 11 series in the international market. Now, the brand has added another model to its Note 11 series named the Infinix Note 11s which will join the existing Note 11 and the 11 Pro models. Features of the new Note 11s include a 120Hz display, Helio G96 processor, and so on.

Infinix Note 11s: What Does Offer?

In terms of features, the Infinix Note 11S features a 6.95-inch IPS LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor which is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. There is an additional storage option and 3GB of virtual RAM support.

For imaging, the phone offers a triple camera system along with a quad-LED flash. The camera sensors include a 50MP main lens and a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors. Upfront, the phone sports a 16MP sensor which is placed into a punch-hole cutout.

Additionally, the phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit that supports 33W fast charging. It runs Android 11 OS and packs a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Other features include DTS Audio-powered dual speakers, a linear motor, 3D graphene film for heat dissipation, and dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

Infinix Note 11s: Price & Availability

The phone comes with a price tag of THB 6,999 (around Rs. 15,700). It will be available in three color options namely- Haze Green, Mithril Gray, and Symphony Cyan.

Infinix Note 11s: Launching In India?

There is no clarity whether the brand has any plan to bring the Infinix Note 11s in India or not. However, both the Note 11 and the Note 11 Pro models will go official next month in India. The exact launch date is yet to be announced. So, there is a chance the Note 11s might come along with the aforementioned devices. However, we will have to wait for official confirmation.

Best Mobiles in India