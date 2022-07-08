Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Pro 5G With Dimensity 810 SoCs Launched In India; Price & Specs News oi-Akshay Kumar

Infinix Note 12 5G and the Note 12 Pro 5G smartphones have just been launched in the Indian market. Both the new Infinix handsets share a lot of specifications including the display, processor, design, security, software, selfie snappers, connectivity, and battery. The major differences are in terms of RAM, storage, and rear cameras.

Infinix Note 12 5G Specifications, Features

The Infinix Note 12 5G offers a boxy design with a waterdrop notch above the screen to house the selfie camera. The phone has a large rectangular camera module on the back to fit the lenses and the LED flash unit. For security, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which hides below the power button. Software-wise, the Infinix Note 12 5G boots XOS 10.6, which is based on the Android 12 version.

The Infinix Note 12 5G has been fitted with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, which has a screen refresh rate of 60Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. There's also support for 100 percent DCI P3 color gamut, up to 700 nits brightness, and the layer of Gorilla Glass 3. The device has a screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent and the Widevine L1 certification to run HDR content.

In the camera department, the Infinix Note 12 5G has a 50MP primary snapper with an aperture of f/1.6, which is paired with an AI lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. There's also a quad-LED flash unit to assist during low light conditions. For selfies and video calling, the phone has a 16MP snapper with an aperture of f/2.0.

In terms of connectivity, the Infinix Note 12 5G has 5G SA / NSA support, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, A-GPS, and the USB Type-C charging port. The handset is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging technology. The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. Powering the phone is the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, which can be further increased up to 2TB by inserting a microSD card. The phone has a bigger 108MP primary camera lens, while the other two shooters as well as the selfie camera are the same as the Note 12 5G. The rest of the specs of the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G are similar to the vanilla version.

Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability

The Infinix Note 12 5G has been priced in India at Rs. 14,999, while the Note 12 Pro 5G variant will set the consumers back by Rs. 17,999. As part of the launch offer, they are available with a discount of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000, respectively.

They will be going on sale on Flipkart starting from July 14. There will be a discount of Rs. 1,500 on purchases made via Axis bank credit and debit cards. They will be offered in Force Black and Force White color variants.

