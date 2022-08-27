Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G Launched As India’s First Helio G99-Powered Phone; Price & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Infinix has expanded its Note smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G. It is also the country's first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. The Infinix Note 12 Pro will be joining the Note 12 5G and the Note 12 Pro 5G, which were released in July.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G Design, Display Specs

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G model has the same frontal design as the previous variants with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie snapper. However, the rear of the handset is completely different as it has a circular camera module instead of a square one. Similar to the previous 5G Infinix Note 12 Pro models, the new variant also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Talking about the display, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G has a 6.7-inch screen with an AMOLED panel and a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. There's also a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits and a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against daily wear and tear. The Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G models offer the same screen panel as the 4G version.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G Flaunts A 108MP Main Camera

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G flaunts a massive 108MP primary camera with an aperture of f/1.75. There's also a 2MP depth snapper, an AI Lens, and a quad-LED flash unit onboard the device. The selfie and video calling needs of the users are fulfilled by a 16MP camera. The Helio G99 SoC of the smartphone is paired with the Mali-G57 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal memory.

Software-wise, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G boots Android 12 with XOS 10.6. The connectivity features are standard including 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, A-GPS with GLONASS, and a USB Type-C charging port. There also are stereo speakers with DTS audio support and a 3.5mm headphone socket. Lastly, the phone is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery that provides 33W fast charging support.

Note 12 Pro 4G Will Be Offered Between The Two 5G Models

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G has been offered between the Note 12 5G and the Note 12 Pro 5G. The smartphone will be available at an inaugural price tag of Rs. 14,999 from September 1 on Flipkart. The Infinix Note 12 5G and the Note 12 Pro 5G are being offered for Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. They are also available to buy on Flipkart.

