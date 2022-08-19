Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G Launching on August 26; India’s First Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC News oi-Akshay Kumar

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G smartphone is slated to hit the Indian shores soon. Although the phone hasn't been announced officially, various reports suggest that the handset will be released on August 26. It will be joining the likes of the Infinix Note 12 5G and the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which were introduced last month.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G Will Be India's First Helio G99 Phone

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G is expected to be India's first smartphone powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor. Meanwhile, the 5G variants of the device ship with the relatively faster MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. The Infinix Note 12 5G series of devices are available in the country starting from Rs. 14,999, but the 4G variant is expected to be offered for around Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 13,000.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G Design, Display Features We Know So Far

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G was spotted on the Chinese e-commerce portal Aliexpress last month. The listing revealed the design and the complete specifications of the smartphone. As per the listing, the device will be arriving as a budget offering with an appealing design. It will be coming with a 7.8mm waistline, a waterdrop notch above the screen, and a round camera module at the rear to house the three sensors.

The fingerprint sensor of the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G will be placed below the power button on the right side of the handset. As for the screen, it will be providing a large 6.7-inch display, which will utilize an AMOLED panel with full HD+ screen resolution. The handset will be providing the regular 60Hz screen refresh rate. Software-wise, you will find XOS 10.6 that's based on Android 12.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G Will Have A 108MP Camera Module

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G will be arriving with a massive 108MP primary camera lens, just like the Note 12 Pro 5G variant. There will also be a depth shooter and an AI lens, apart from a 16MP selfie camera. The phone will offer 8GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage, and will be supporting virtual RAM expansion functionality. Lastly, a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support will complete the list of specifications.

