Infinix Note 5 Stylus Android One smartphone launched for Rs 15,999 in India

Infinix, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched another new smartphone for the Indian market. The smartphone is a mid-range budget offering by Infinix and it brings along an interesting feature which we get in the premium Samsung smartphones such as Galaxy Note series. Infinix had recently launched the Infinix Hot S3X in India which is selfie centric phone. Now, the company has launched Infinix Note 5 Stylus smartphone in the country.

The Infinix Note 5 Stylus carries a price tag of Rs 15,999 and will be available for sale exclusively at India's e-commerce giant Flipkart. The Smartphone will be available for sale starting December 4, 2018, in India. The Infinix Note 5 Stylus is the first smartphone by the company which comes with a stylus. Similar to the Infinix Note 5, the Note 5 Stylus also comes under the Android One Program which means that the device will be first in line to receive the Android updates and security patches.

Infinix Note 5 Stylus specifications and features:

The Infinix Note 5 Stylus features a decent 5.93-inch FullView FHD+ display which has an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display offers a maximum brightness of 500nits and offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The device comes with a full metal body design with 2.5D curved glass design at the front. The fingerprint scanner is mounted at the rear panel of the device.

For optics, the smartphone makes use of a 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. To capture selfies and to make video calls, the smartphone uses a 16MP low light front camera with a wide f/2.0 aperture. The front camera also has 4-in-1 Big Pixel mode, AI Beauty and AI Bokeh modes for enhanced imaging capabilities

At its core, the smartphone draws its power from an octa-core MediaTek P23 processor which is paired with Mali G71 GPU to render the graphics. The MediaTek P23 processor is clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage is further expandable via microSD card. The device will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, which is a bit let down considering the availability of Android 9 Pie from quite some time now. As mentioned earlier, the device comes under Android One Program which guarantees Android updates for two years. You also get Google Lens support with the device.

The major highlight of the Infinix Note 5 Stylus is its X pen (stylus). The stylus on the smartphone has different operational function modes and with it, users can open the X pen menu, open a new memo and switch between brush and an eraser. As per Infinix, the stylus can last up to 90 minutes with 20 seconds of fast charging which is quite impressive.