Infinix Note 5 Stylus Pro coming to India very soon

The smartphone market across the globe has seen only a handful of innovations in last one year. We have only got to test triple and quad-camera setups, in-display fingerprint scanners and AI algorithms in the name of innovation in the premium smartphone segment. On the other hand, the budget and mid-range smartphone market is only limited to dual-lens cameras and notch screens. Overall, we can say that the current state of the smartphone market across the globe is rather dull and fail to excite us.

Amidst, we at Gizbot manage to find out that Infinix is soon going to unveil a mid-range smartphone in the Indian market that will offer something new to users. It's not entirely a new feature but something different than every other smartphone maker is offering at the mid-range price-point. The Hong Kong-based brand is soon going to unveil 'Note 5 Stylus Pro' for the masses that will come with a stylus. It is company's first handset with a 'Stylus' and was recently unveiled in Nigeria, a market where Infinix is performing quite well since last few years. The Note 5 Stylus Pro is the successor of company's Note 5, a budget smartphone launched in August 2018 in India.

As per Infinix, the new midrange smartphone will come equipped with premium features. The bundled Stylus is designed to offer innovative and personalized ways of doing things such as painting, doodling, mathematical calculation, and Handwriting Recognition. Infinix will launch the handset on 26th Nov 2018 in New Delhi, India.

It is worth mentioning that Stylus backed devices have a very limited market share in India. Besides Samsung which is known for its legacy Galaxy Note series flagship phablets, LG also sells LG Q Stylus, a sub Rs. 15k smartphone that also comes bundled with a Stylus. However, LG has never managed to sell the Q Stylus in big numbers and is only widely known for its value flagship LG G and V series smartphones. The mid-range and budget smartphone market in India is largely dominated by Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Honor, OPPO, Vivo, etc.

As far as Infinix is concerned, the brand is widely known for its feature-rich affordable handsets in the offline market. The company has recently unveiled the Hot S3 X handset which impressed us with its selfie camera and other notable features such as a dedicated microSD card slot, crisp display, decent dual-lens camera setup, and a big 4,000 mAh battery unit.

We are quite excited to test the new Infinix Note 5 Stylus Pro as it is touted to offer something different to masses in the mid-range price segment. Stay tuned on Gizbot for the upcoming smartphone's unboxing and first impressions video.