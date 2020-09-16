Just In
- 37 min ago Apple A14 Bionic Processor Explained: World's First Commercially Produced 5nm Chipset
-
- 52 min ago Amazon Smart Plug Now Available For Rs. 1,999: Makes Your Things Smart
- 56 min ago Oppo Reno 4 SE With 65W Fast Charging Confirmed To Launch On September 21
- 1 hr ago LG Wing With Unique Dual-Display Design Officially Announced: Price, Specifications
Don't Miss
- Finance SEBI Moots ‘Risk-O-Meter' Rule Change For Mutual Funds
- News Battle ready to take steps for economic recovery: RBI Governor
- Movies Amitabh Bachchan Pens Poem For Kaun Banega Crorepati 12; Reveals He Works For 12-14 Hours Each Day
- Sports IPL 2020: Will arrival of Chris Morris and Aaron Finch change Royal Challengers Bangalore's fortunes?
- Lifestyle PCOS Cases Are Rising Under Lockdown: Tips To Manage PCOS At Home
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650 BS6 Price Hike Announced: New Price List
- Education AFCAT Admit Card 2020: How To Download AFCAT Admit Card 2020
- Travel Best Places To Visit Near Mumbai In September
Infinix Note 7 With 5000mAh Battery Goes Official In India: Specifications, Price
Infinix has finally introduced the Note 7 in India at an affordable price. The device packs all impressive features including a quad camera, massive battery to compete with the other brands' mid-range smartphones such as Xiaomi, Realme. The handset comes in Aether Black, Forest Green, and Bolivia Blue color options.
Infinix Note 7 Price, First Sale Date In India
The handset comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,499 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The first sale of the Infinix Note 7 will take place in the country on September 22 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The e-commerce site is also offering a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Besides, the customers can get a discount of five percent on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.
Infinix Note 7: Specifications
The Infinix Note 7 flaunts a 6.95-inch HD+ (720x 1,640 pixels) IPS display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with a Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB RAM. The 64GB native storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The smartphone boasts with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.
Running Android 10 with XOS 6.0 on top, it features a quad rear camera setup. The camera setup equipped with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, two 2MP macro and depth sensors, and an AI lens. For selfies and videos, the phone gets a 16MP front camera that is placed inside the hole-punch cutout.
Coming to the connectivity front, the Infinix Note 7 supports 4G LTE, VoWiFi, dual VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For onboard sensors, it gets an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor and lastly, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Infinix Note 7: Alternatives
The handset will compete with the newly launched Redmi 9 Prime. The Redmi 9 Prime comes with an almost similar price tag, it retails for Rs. 11,999. Comparing both handsets' features, it can be said the Infinix Note 7 has a better camera for its asking price, while the Redmi 9 Prime has a 13MP main sensor. In addition, the Infinix Note 7 has a larger display, the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC which offers smooth performance.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,800
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
77,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
36,390
-
44,999
-
33,245
-
62,000
-
13,999
-
19,000
-
17,990
-
12,837
-
17,999
-
70,999
-
34,492
-
14,620