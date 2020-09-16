Infinix Note 7 With 5000mAh Battery Goes Official In India: Specifications, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix has finally introduced the Note 7 in India at an affordable price. The device packs all impressive features including a quad camera, massive battery to compete with the other brands' mid-range smartphones such as Xiaomi, Realme. The handset comes in Aether Black, Forest Green, and Bolivia Blue color options.

Infinix Note 7 Price, First Sale Date In India

The handset comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,499 for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The first sale of the Infinix Note 7 will take place in the country on September 22 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. The e-commerce site is also offering a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Besides, the customers can get a discount of five percent on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Infinix Note 7: Specifications

The Infinix Note 7 flaunts a 6.95-inch HD+ (720x 1,640 pixels) IPS display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with a Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB RAM. The 64GB native storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The smartphone boasts with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Running Android 10 with XOS 6.0 on top, it features a quad rear camera setup. The camera setup equipped with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, two 2MP macro and depth sensors, and an AI lens. For selfies and videos, the phone gets a 16MP front camera that is placed inside the hole-punch cutout.

Coming to the connectivity front, the Infinix Note 7 supports 4G LTE, VoWiFi, dual VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For onboard sensors, it gets an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor and lastly, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Infinix Note 7: Alternatives

The handset will compete with the newly launched Redmi 9 Prime. The Redmi 9 Prime comes with an almost similar price tag, it retails for Rs. 11,999. Comparing both handsets' features, it can be said the Infinix Note 7 has a better camera for its asking price, while the Redmi 9 Prime has a 13MP main sensor. In addition, the Infinix Note 7 has a larger display, the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC which offers smooth performance.

