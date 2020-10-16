ENGLISH

    Infinix Note 8, Note 8i With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Goes Official

    By
    |

    Infinix has introduced two new handsets including the Note 8 and Note 8i via a virtual event. Both phones are based on the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and pack the quad-rear camera setup. Thanks to the DTS Audio processing, you get an enhanced audio experience.

    Infinix Note 8, Note 8i With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched

     

    However, the price details are still under wraps. The Infinix Note 8 is said to be priced around $200 (approx. Rs. 14,700). The Infinix Note 8i is offered in Ice Diamond, Obsidian Black, and Tranquil Blue colors options, whereas the Infinix Note 8 comes in Deepsea Luster, Iceland Fantasy, Silver Diamond color options. As of now, there is no official information regarding the global availability.

    Infinix Note 8: Specifications

    Starting with the Infinix Note 8, it flaunts a 6.95-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC clubbed with 6GB of RAM. Running Android 10 with XOS 7.1 on top, it houses a 5,200 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

    For photography, the quad-camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor with an autofocus lens. The main sensor is equipped with a 2MP macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. There are dual-lens at the front consisting of a 16MP main camera and a portrait lens. Further, the handset includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

    Infinix Note 8i: Specifications

    Running Android 10-based XOS 7.1, the Infinix Note 8i has a 6.78-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) IPS display. It is also powered by the same MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. However, the quad-camera module of the Infinix Note 8i offers a 48MP main sensor. Other sensors include a 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor, and the same AI lens. Upfront, it sports a single 8MP sensor. The Infinix Note 8i also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,200 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

    Read More About: infinix smartphones news
    Story first published: Friday, October 16, 2020, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2020

    X