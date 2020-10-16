Just In
Infinix Note 8, Note 8i With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Goes Official
Infinix has introduced two new handsets including the Note 8 and Note 8i via a virtual event. Both phones are based on the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and pack the quad-rear camera setup. Thanks to the DTS Audio processing, you get an enhanced audio experience.
However, the price details are still under wraps. The Infinix Note 8 is said to be priced around $200 (approx. Rs. 14,700). The Infinix Note 8i is offered in Ice Diamond, Obsidian Black, and Tranquil Blue colors options, whereas the Infinix Note 8 comes in Deepsea Luster, Iceland Fantasy, Silver Diamond color options. As of now, there is no official information regarding the global availability.
Infinix Note 8: Specifications
Starting with the Infinix Note 8, it flaunts a 6.95-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC clubbed with 6GB of RAM. Running Android 10 with XOS 7.1 on top, it houses a 5,200 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.
For photography, the quad-camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor with an autofocus lens. The main sensor is equipped with a 2MP macro sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. There are dual-lens at the front consisting of a 16MP main camera and a portrait lens. Further, the handset includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.
Infinix Note 8i: Specifications
Running Android 10-based XOS 7.1, the Infinix Note 8i has a 6.78-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640 pixels) IPS display. It is also powered by the same MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. However, the quad-camera module of the Infinix Note 8i offers a 48MP main sensor. Other sensors include a 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor, and the same AI lens. Upfront, it sports a single 8MP sensor. The Infinix Note 8i also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,200 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
