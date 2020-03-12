ENGLISH

    Infinix S5 Pro Sale Starts From March 13 Via Flipkart: Price, Offers, And Specs

    By
    |

    Infinix recently launched its latest smartphone - the Infinix S5 Pro. The latest offering from Infinix comes equipped Pop-up selfie camera for the first time in the sub-10k price category in India. The S5 Pro will be available for sale in the country from March 13, 2020. Here are the details:

    Infinix S5 Pro Sale Starts From March 13 Via Flipkart: Price And Offer

     

    Infinix S5 Pro Sale And Price

    The Infinix S5 Pro Sale will start from March 13, at 12 PM via e-commerce site Flipkart. The smartphone will be up for sale in Forest Green and Violet color option with a price tag of Rs. 9,999.

    The company offers 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card purchase and 5 percent instant discount on EMI with Axis Bank credit and debit cards. Meanwhile, you can also opt for a no-cost EMI option starts from Rs. 834 per month.

    Infinix S5 Pro Specifications

    The Infinix S5 Pro runs on its latest operating system XOS 6.0 Dolphin OS with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The software also supports dark theme, gesture navigation, and location controls feature.

    The Infinix S5 Pro flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. The screen carries 19.5:9 aspect ratio comes with 91 percent of screen-to-body ratio and 403 ppi pixel density.

    On the optical front, the smartphone features a pop-up selfie camera with a 16MP AI camera sensor. The selfie camera also comes with has Drop Protection feature that makes the camera auto-retract in case of fall.

    Infinix S5 Pro Sale Starts From March 13 Via Flipkart: Price And Offer

     

    On the rear part, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48MP AI primary camera sensor + 2MP depth sensor for portrait + low light sensor along with an LED Flash.

    On the hardware front, the smartphone is powered by the Helio P35 64 bit octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

    The smartphone is fuelled by a massive 4,000 mAh non-removable battery and the company claims that it is capable of providing 11 hours of video playback, 28 hours of music playback, 8 hours gaming time, and 14 hours of talk-time.

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
