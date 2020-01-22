Infinix S5 Pro To Launch With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Under Rs. 10,000 News oi-Karan Sharma

Infinix had launched a series of smartphones back in 2019 and the company has covered the budget segment. Now, with the beginning of 2020, the company is planning to launch yet another smartphone and its working on it. According to the internal sources, we found out that Infinix is gearing up for a launch of its upcoming Infinix S5 Pro smartphone.

The sources informed us that the S5 Pro is going to be the successor of Infinix S5 and this will be the first smartphone from the company to launch with the pop-up selfie camera setup. The sources claimed that the phone will be similar to the Honor 9X in terms of design. Meanwhile, the sources have intended that the Infinix S5 Pro will fall in the budget segment and the pricing will be under Rs. 10,000 bracket.

As far as launches are concerned, the Infinix S5 Pro is expected to be launched in February 2020, there are no specific dates mentioned by the industry sources. Besides, there is no information available about the smartphone in terms of hardware, software, and camera specifications.

It seems that Infinix is planning something big for this year as the company is following the trend of pop-up selfie camera, by bringing the tech in its upcoming smartphone.

Recently, the company has launched its latest smartphone - the Infinix S5 Lite back in November 2019. The phone was launched with a punch-hole camera placed on the left corner of the display. The smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs. 7,999.

At this price point, the Infinix S5 Lite is offering punch-hole camera, 6.6-inch LCD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Let's see what we are going to receive with the launch of upcoming Infinix S5 Pro and at what price the company is going to launch it. We can expect more information coming before the launch.

