Infinix Smart 2 budget smartphone price slashed by Rs 1,000 in India

Inifinix, the Transsion Holdings backed smartphone brand is gearing up to bring its latest affordable smartphone in the Indian market called Infinix Smart 3. The company has scheduled a launch event on April 23 for the same. Now, ahead of the official launch if Infinix Smart 3, its predecessor is available at a discounted price on the e-commerce giant Flipkart's platform.

Infinix had launched the budget Smart 2 smartphone back in August 2018 in India with a price tag of Rs 5,999. It is the 2GB RAM with 16GB storage option which was launched with this price tag and is receiving a price cut of Rs 1,000. The device is available with the new discounted price tag of Rs 4,999 on Flipkart. The 3GB RAM variant of the Infinix Smart 2 device with 32GB storage is retailing for Rs 6,999 on Flipkart. The device is up for grabs in three color options including Serene Gold, Bordeaux Red and City Blue. Besides, the consumes making a purchase using an Axis Bank Buzz Buzz credit card will get an instant cash back of five percent.

As for the specifications, the Infinix Smart 2 smartphone runs on an entry-segment quad-core MediaTek MT6739 that clocks at 1.5GHz. It comes with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage option to choose from. The internal storage of the device is expandable via microSD card slot to up to 128GB. In the software department, the device ships with Android Oreo v8.1 out-of-the-box with XOS 3.2 skin on top.

Up front, the device comes with a compact 5.45-inch IPS LCD display panel with slightly thick bezels at the side. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and offers a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels.

For imaging, the Infinix Smart 2 features a single lens setup at the rear with a 13MP sensor and a dual LED flash. The camera up front is an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. A 3050mAh battery unit keeps the device in check which can be charged using the standard microUSB port.

