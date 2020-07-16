ENGLISH

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus Launch Set For July 21: What To Expect?

    Infinix is gearing up to launch the Infinix Smart 4 Plus in the Indian market on July 21. According to the new poster, the main highlight of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be a massive battery and a large screen. However, the screen and battery size are still under wraps. The phone will arrive as the successor to the Smart 3 Plus.

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus Launch Set For July 21

     

    Earlier, the upcoming handset appeared on Google Play Console listing with model number Infinix-X680D. The listing also revealed some features of the phone. As per Console listing, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus will offer 3GB RAM. In terms of the software, the device will ship with Android 10 OS.

    Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Coming to the display, the device will feature an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The display will offer a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels and 320 PPI. Apart from these, the company has not revealed anything about the device.

    To recall, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus was launched in the country last year. It has a 6.21-inch HD+ In-Cell 2.5D curved glass display which offers a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.

    The device is powered by the 2.0GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with IMG PowerVR GPU. It is offered in 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The Infinix Smart 3 Plus runs on Android 9.0 Pie with the company's own XOS running on top. The phone is fuelled by a 3500 mAh battery with fast charging technology.

    For imaging, it features a triple rear camera setup which comprises 13MP main sensor, 2MP secondary sensor, and another the low-light sensor. Upfront, it packs an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

     

    Looking at the above information, it can be said the other features of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus could be similar to the Infinix Smart 3 Plus with a slight difference. There is no information about the price of the upcoming device.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 11:17 [IST]
