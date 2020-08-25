Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review: Good Looks And Massive Battery At Affordable Price

Full Specifications

MediaTekHelio A25

6.82-inch HD+ LCD

3GB/32GB

13 MP, f/1.8 + Depth Sensor

8 MP, f/2.0

Android 10 OS

6,000 mAh Battery

Infinix Smart 4 Plus: Design And Display

This is one of the best-looking smartphones ever launched by Infinix. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus comes with a dual-coloured gem-cut design at the back panel. It has dewdrop notch, rounded corners, and curved edges. The smartphone features a quad-rear camera set up along with a fingerprint scanner at the back, which seems fine. Then, there is an Infinix logo at the bottom of the scanner.

The power button and the volume rockers are placed on the right of a device, while a SIM card tray is on the left side. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus features charging port and 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom.

Overall, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus seems quite good. Also, it is not prone to fingerprint smudges thanks to its texture, which is again a good thing as most of the smartphone under the same price range are glossy and slippery. However, the smartphone is bulky, so it cannot be operated with one hand.

Infinix has launched the biggest smartphone screen ever. It flaunts 6.82-inch HD+LCD panel along with a 20:5:9 aspect ratio, which seems perfect in case you are looking for a tablet. In fact, you'll find a screen without any bezel. The device is good for watching videos and movies. But still, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus struggles in the direct sunlight as viewing angles were not so pleasing, which you can easily find in all other affordable smartphones.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus: Software And Benchmark

The smartphone runs Android 10 operating system. The user interface comes with several modes, such as Game mode, WhatApp mode Bike mode, One Hand mode, and split screening recording. Additionally, the device support features like Digital Wellbeing, eye care, data saver, and dark theme. The smartphone comes with some pre-loaded apps, such as DTS sound, Calcare, AHA Games, Sharechat, X Share, Plam Store, X Club, X Share, and Yo Party.

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus works fine. There were no lags during our usage. But still, its user interface is one of the major drawbacks of the smartphone as you keep getting notification from the applications and advertisements, which can irritate you while watching movies or playing games.

We ran several benchmark tests, where the smartphone scored 135 points on the single-core and 487 points on the multi-core. The device logged 81187 points in the Antutu benchmark. The smartphone manages to get 4833 points on the work 2.0 performance test. Then, there is a slingshot extreme test where it scores 397 points.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus: Dual Camera Set-Up

On the optics front, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus features a dual-camera setup on the back panel. It has a 13MP camera along with a triple flashlight, while on the front, you'll find an 8MP camera for selfies. Besides, you'll get several modes, such as HDR, AI Camera, Beauty, Panorama, AR Shot, and Bokeh.

We tried our hands-on both cameras and found that the images from the rear camera are better, clear, and offer a good amount of details, whereas the front camera seems average. In fact, both cameras will disappoint in the low light conditions as images were not so clear and crisp. Furthermore, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus comes with 1080 P, 720P, and 480P video quality format. Similarly, the video quality is not that good and stabilized.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus: Hardware And Battery

The entry-level smartphone is powered by the Helio A25 octa-core processor (which is an entry-level chipset of MediaTek). Besides, the smartphone is available in only storage, i.e 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB through microSD card. In fact, Transsion Holdings has used the same processor in the Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone.

The smartphone is good for browsing, watching videos, and playing light games. But, the smartphone is not good for high-end games and multitasking because if its entry-level processor. We tried playing PUBG Mobile on the smartphone and we have found some heating issues.

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is backed up by a 6,000 mAh battery, which makes it the most affordable smartphone that is offering massive battery at only Rs. 7,499. If we talk about the usage, then the smartphone lasts for five days with basic work and three days with heavy usage. Furthermore, the sound output is loud and clear, and if we compared this device with other products that fall under the same price bracket.

Should You Buy Infinix Smart 4 Plus?

The most impressive part of this smartphone is its battery, which can easily last for at least three days with a single charge. In addition, its big screen is huge and good for watching movies. In fact, its camera can perform very well during day time. But, if you are looking for a smartphone for gaming, then you should look for other devices and you will have to shell out money from your pockets.