ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus To Pack 6,000 mAh Battery: Everything We Know So Far

    By
    |

    Infinix is all set to launch Infinix Smart 4 Plus in the Indian market on July 21. Now, the Flipkart teaser page has revealed the features of the phone ahead of its launch. According to the teaser page, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus will pack a 6,000 mAh massive battery.

    Infinix Smart 4 Plus To Pack 6,000 mAh Battery

     

    The battery of the handset will offer 23 hours of video playback, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of surfing, and 38 hours of 4G talk time. Flipkart's teaser page hints that the phone will come with a large display. However, the display size of the handset is still under wraps.

    The teaser image reveals that the device will feature an AI triple camera module on the back panel. There is a fingerprint sensor under the camera. Nothing more was known from the teaser page. However, the company has not confirmed anything about the features of the phone. We hope the rest of the features will surface before the launch.

    Previously, the handset spotted on Google Play Console listing with model number Infinix-X680D. According to the Console listing, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus will pack with 3GB RAM. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. In terms of display, the device will sport an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The display also expected to offer a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels and 320 PPI. For the software, the device will run on Android 10 OS.

    The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is likely to arrive as the successor to the Smart 3 Plus which was launched last year. It has a 6.21-inch HD+ In-Cell 2.5D curved glass display and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with the company's own XOS running on top. The device falls under Rs. 10,000 based on that we can expect the upcoming device will also arrive as an entry-level handset.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: infinix smartphones news
    Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 14:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X