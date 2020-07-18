Infinix Smart 4 Plus To Pack 6,000 mAh Battery: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix is all set to launch Infinix Smart 4 Plus in the Indian market on July 21. Now, the Flipkart teaser page has revealed the features of the phone ahead of its launch. According to the teaser page, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus will pack a 6,000 mAh massive battery.

The battery of the handset will offer 23 hours of video playback, 44 hours of music playback, 23 hours of surfing, and 38 hours of 4G talk time. Flipkart's teaser page hints that the phone will come with a large display. However, the display size of the handset is still under wraps.

The teaser image reveals that the device will feature an AI triple camera module on the back panel. There is a fingerprint sensor under the camera. Nothing more was known from the teaser page. However, the company has not confirmed anything about the features of the phone. We hope the rest of the features will surface before the launch.

Previously, the handset spotted on Google Play Console listing with model number Infinix-X680D. According to the Console listing, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus will pack with 3GB RAM. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. In terms of display, the device will sport an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The display also expected to offer a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels and 320 PPI. For the software, the device will run on Android 10 OS.

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus is likely to arrive as the successor to the Smart 3 Plus which was launched last year. It has a 6.21-inch HD+ In-Cell 2.5D curved glass display and runs on Android 9.0 Pie with the company's own XOS running on top. The device falls under Rs. 10,000 based on that we can expect the upcoming device will also arrive as an entry-level handset.

