Infinix Smart 5 With 5000 mAh Battery Launched In India

Infinix has silently launched an entry-level smartphone in India - the Infinix Smart 5. The smartphone is also listed on Infinix's Nigeria official website alongside India. It seems the smartphone will be available for only two countries at the moment. Let's look at the features, availability of the handset.

As per Infinix India website, the Smart 5 comes in a single storage (3GB RAM + 64GB) variant. The smartphone will be available in Nigeria in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. There is no information regarding availability.

However, the price of the smartphone still under wraps. We expect the smartphone will also fall under Rs. 10,000. We will have to wait a while for the company to reveal the price.

Infinix Smart 5: Specifications

In terms of specification, the Infinix Smart 5 packs a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution. It features a V-shaped notch at the top of the display. As per the official website, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core processor with a 1.8GHz base frequency.

There is an additional storage expansion up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card. On the software front, it runs on Android 10 Go Edition which offers better performance.

For imaging, the smartphone offers a triple camera setup which includes a 13MP primary camera, two 2MP sensors. With the primary camera, users will be able to record full HD videos at 30 frames per second. Upfront, it flaunts an 8MP selfie shooter. The company always offers massive batteries in its phones. The Infinix Smart 5 also packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging tech.

For connectivity, the Infinix Smart 5 includes dual-SIM with 4G support, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. It is expected to compete with the entry-level smartphone including the Realme C11 and the Moto G8 Power Lite.

