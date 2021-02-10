Infinix Smart 5 Retail Box Leaked; Price, Specs, Launch Date Revealed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Infinix Smart 5 is scheduled to launch on February 11 in India. The company had silently introduced this handset back in November 2020 in Nigeria. The device will be available for sale via Flipkart. Ahead of the launch, the e-commerce website had made the product page live and listed the key hardware features. The retail box of the handset has also surfaced online giving hints on the pricing.

Infinix Smart 5 Retail Box Leaked Online

The Infinix Smart 5 retail box has been leaked right ahead of launch. The images have been shared on Twitter by the tipster Debayan Roy also known as Gadgetsdata. The retail box suggests an MRP of Rs. 8,999. However, it is being suggested that the company could sell the device with a slightly lower price tag, i.e, Rs. 5,999 or Rs. 6,999.

[ Exclusive ] - Upcoming Infinix Smart 5 live box image .

Infinix Smart 5 Price - Rs 6,999 or 6,499



Infinix Smart 5 Specifications -

📱6.82" HD+ display

🔲 MTK Helio G25

📸13MP dual rear

🤳8MP

🔋6000mAh

🆔 Fingerprint

🎧DTS Audio

🔲2+32GB



Infinix Smart 5 launching on - 11th Feb pic.twitter.com/uZxct7gDJs — Gadgetsdata(Debayan Roy) (@Gadgetsdata) February 9, 2021

Now coming to the leaked set of features, the tweet mentions the similar set of hardware with which the device has been announced in the international market. The tweet suggests the Infinix Smart 5 will also be launched with a 6.82-inch display. It will come with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The Inifinix Smart 5 will get its power from the MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The entry-level chipset will get accompanied by 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The handset will also have support for expandable microSD card.

The imaging setup on the Infinix Smart 5 will have dual sensors at the rear with a 13MP primary sensor. The device will also have an 8MP selfie snapper. The device will feature a physical fingerprint scanner at the rear. The leaked post also confirms the DTS audio support and a 6,000 mAh battery unit. The handset will be available in multiple shades including Agean Blue, Obsidian Black, Six degrees Purple, and Morandi Green.

via

Best Mobiles in India