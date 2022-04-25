Infinix Smart 6 India Launch Set For April 27 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Infinix is known for launching a slew of smartphones in the budget price category in recent years. Already, we have been coming across reports regarding an upcoming smartphone from the brand - Infinix Smart 6. Now, there is official confirmation on when exactly this smartphone could be launched in India.

Infinix Smart 6 India Launch Date

As per an official teaser from the company, the Infinix Smart 6 is all set to be launched in India on April 27. It is believed to be an entry-level smartphone. Already, this new smartphone has gone official in select global markets in October 2021.

The teaser has revealed that the Infinix Smart 6 will be available via the e-commerce retailer Flipkart. The online retailer has also hosted a dedicated page to tease the arrival of this new smartphone in the country. While the global variants come in multiple storage configurations, the Indian variant of the Infinix smartphone is believed to come with relatively higher internal storage space.

There are expectations to get up to 64GB of storage space. The other aspects of the smartphone in India are said to be the same as its global variant.

Infinix Smart 6 Specifications

The Infinix Smart 6 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a notch at the top to house the selfie camera sensor. The hardware aspects of the smartphone include a Unisoc SC9863A chipset, which is an entry-level chip. It is said to be teamed up with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM including support for 2GB dedicated RAM and 2GB of virtual RAM.

The Infinix Smart 6 will be powered by a massive 5000mAh battery along with regular charging support. Running Android 11 (Go Edition), the entry-level Infinix smartphone comes with a dual camera lens including an 8MP primary sensor and a 0.8MP secondary depth sensor. The square camera island at the rear features a flash as well.

Infinix claims that the phone features an Antibacterial Material at the rear and it features a silver ion coating as well. It comes with support for both face unlock and fingerprint authentication with the fingerprint sensor at the rear.

Given that the Infinix Smart 6 is an entry-level offering, we can expect it to be priced under Rs. 8,000.

