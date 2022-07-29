Infinix Smart 6 Plus Launched In India; Price, Sale And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As teased, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus, the latest budget smartphone from the company has been launched in India. This device comes as an upgraded variant of the Smart 6 that went official earlier this year. It comes with highlights such as Android 12 (Go Edition), virtual RAM support, and more.

The Infinix Smart 6 Plus has been launched in two color options - Tranquil Sea Blue and Miracle Black. It will go on sale from August 3 via the e-commerce retailer Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs. 7,999. This smartphone competes against the likes of other budget smartphones, including Realme C30, Redmi 10A, Tecno Spark 9, etc.

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Specifications, Features

The Indian variant of the Infinix Smart 6 Plus retains the same specifications as the global variant that went official in select markets, including Africa. The upgraded variant of the Smart 6 bestows a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The panel has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.66% and a brightness of 440 nits. There is Panda MN228 glass protection on the screen.

In terms of innards, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus equips an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor clocked at 2GHz. The processor is teamed up with IMG Power VR GE8320 GPU, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. There is support for up to 3GB of virtual RAM and a dedicated microSD card slot that supports up to 512GB of expandable memory.

For imaging, the Infinix smartphone comes with a dual-camera system at the rear with an 8MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a depth sensor. There is dual LED flash as well along with these sensors. At the front, the Infinix Smart 6 Plus features a 5MP selfie camera sensor with dual LED flash.

Connectivity aspects of the latest market entrant from Infinix include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a micro USB port, which is dated. The smartphone features a 3.5mm headphone jack and DTS Surround Sound as well. A 5000mAh battery fuels the smartphone without any fancy fast charging technology. It runs Android 12 (Go Edition) topped with the company's custom skin - XOS 10.6.0.

