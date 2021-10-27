Infinix Smart 6 With Dual Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery Announced: India Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Infinix Smart 6 is the latest smartphone to hit the smartphone market. Like most of the brand's product offerings, the new Infinix Smart 6 is a budget-friendly smartphone. Presently, the smartphone is limited to certain markets and could make its way to the global market in the coming days.

Infinix Smart 6 Features

The Infinix Smart 6 flaunts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. The waterdrop display offers an HD+ resolution along with 266ppi pixel density and 16 million colors support. The waterdrop cutout on the display houses a 5MP camera for selfies and other tasks like video calling. Speaking of cameras, the Infinix Smart 6 features a dual-camera setup.

Here, the cameras include an 8MP primary shooter paired with a 0.08MP supporting lens. Going under the hood, the Infinix Smart 6 draws power from the Unisoc SC9863A processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Users have the option for memory expansion of up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Additional features include a 5,000mAh battery paired with a 10W standard charging support. The company claims the Infinix Smart 6 can deliver up to 31 hours of talk time and up to 678 hours of standby time. Also, this Infinix smartphone runs the Android 11 Go edition with the XOS 7.6 custom skin on top.

Infinix Smart 6 Price, Availability

As mentioned earlier, the Infinix Smart 6 is currently available in selected markets only. The smartphone is available in a single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, priced at USD 120 (around Rs. 9,000). The Infinix smartphone is available to buy in Heart of Ocean, Light Sea Green, Polar Black, and Starry Purple color options.

Presently, Infinix hasn't shared any details about the availability of the Smart 6 phone in India or its pricing. For the asking price, the Infinix Smart 6 packs a few good features like a large battery and a good display. The chipset is quite mediocre and is generally found on phones with a budget price tag. When released in India, the Infinix Smart 6 will be up for competition with phones from Realme, Redmi, and so on.

