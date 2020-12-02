Infinix Smart HD 2021 Phone, Smart TV, Sound Bar To Launch This Month In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix is planning to launch multiple products in the country this month. Infinix India CEO, Anish Kapoor has revealed in an interview with Trakin Tech that the company was supposed to launch the products next year. However, it has been decided later that the products including a smartphone, a Smart TV and a Sound Bar will arrive by this month itself. Meanwhile, the product page for the smartphone called the Infinix Smart HD 2021 has already gone live on the Infinix official site.

Infinix Smart HD 2021: What To Expect?

The Infinix HD Smart 2021 is listed to feature a 6.1-inch IPS TFT screen with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The display also features a water-drop notch and 500nits brightness. However, the processor name is still under wraps. Further, the processor of the smartphone will be coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated micro-SD card slot.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will have a single 8MP rear camera along with a dual-LED flashlight which will be placed in a square camera module. For selfies, the smartphone will sport an 8MP selfie shooter with a dual-LED flash.

For battery, the smartphone will get its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery with 5W charging. The battery claims to offer a standby time of 35 days. However, will support only 2G and it will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock as well.

Looking at the specifications, it can be said that the phone will fall under the entry-level segment. Moreover, the company is gearing up to launch the Infinix Zero 8i on December 3 in the country.

Infinix Smart TV, Sound Bar Details

Last month, the company shared a teaser with a TV in the frame and referred to it with the tag ''it's time to explore the bigger space''. In addition, the Sound Bar will also launch this month. However, the specifications of both products yet to be revealed.

Via

Best Mobiles in India