Infinix Smart HD 2021 To Go On First Sale Today At 12 PM Via Flipkart

Infinix Smart HD 2021 made its debut in the country last week as the latest entry-level offering from the company. The handset is all set go for its first sale today (December 24) at 12 PM (noon) via Flipkart. The features of the phone include a notch display, a huge 5,000 mAh battery, and much more.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 Price In India And Sale Offers

The Infinix Smart HD 2021 is priced at Rs 5,999 for the sole 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. It will be available for purchase in Obsidian Black, Quartz Green, and Topaz Blue color options.

There are several offers on Flipkart such as 10 percent off on Federal Bank debit cards, 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. One can also avail of no-cost EMI starting at Rs 667 monthly.

Infinix Smart HD 2021: Should You Buy?

Running XOS v6.2 based on Android 10 Go, the smartphone has a 6.1-inch HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) drop notch display. Under the hood, the smartphone gets its power from the MediaTek Helio A20 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage that also supports a microSD slot for an additional storage expansion up to 256GB.

For imaging, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 sports an 8MP rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and dual flash. For selfies and videos, the smartphone comes with a 5MP front camera. Further, it has a 5,000 mAh battery, and it also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Infinix Smart HD 2021 can be a good pick for an asking price of Rs 5,999. Considering the features, it can be said the smartphone can handle daily usage like watching movies, internet browsing without any issues.

