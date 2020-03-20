Infinix Teases Upcoming Hot Series Smartphone With April 7 Launch News oi-Karan Sharma

Infinix has recently launched its latest smartphone - the Infinix S5 Pro for the Indian consumers. It was the first smartphone in the budget segment to offer a pop-up selfie camera setup. Now it seems that the company is planning to launch another smartphone soon. The company has shared a teaser on its official Facebook handle.

The teaser video comes with a caption saying, "Something HOT is coming up! It's getting really HOT in here! Coming soon, this summer."

The small video teaser suggests that the company is going to launch the upcoming smartphone on April 7. The teaser video shows "Stay Tuned 18 Days To Go" the caption of the video suggest that the upcoming smartphone might fall in the Hot series.

However, the company has not disclosed anything about the specification of the smartphone, but we have received the leaked images of the upcoming smartphone from our industrial sources.

According to the leaked images, the smartphone comes in a green color option with a glass finish. Besides, the live images of the upcoming smartphone show a quad-camera setup along with an LED flash. The camera module is situated at the top-centre of the rear panel in a circular-shape.

We haven't noticed any rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the smartphone which indicates that this time the company is planning for an in-display fingerprint scanner with the Hot series phone.

While zooming the image we have noticed that the phone sports a 48MP primary camera sensor. We can expect that the primary sensor will be accompanied by an ultra-wide-lens, a telephoto lens, and a depth sensor.

It seems that the Infinix is planning something big for the upcoming smartphone. The company is known for its budget segment offering and last year it has come up with a series of smartphones with premium specifications under 10K price point. Let's see whether the company is going to cross the budget segment line or not. We can expect more information coming soon.

Best Mobiles in India