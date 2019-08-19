Just In
Infinix To Launch HOT 8 With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage In September
Infinix, a smartphone brand manufactured by Transsion Holdings, is all set to launch its new smartphone Hot 8 in the first week of September in India. The device will be available on Flipkart and will cost under Rs. 10,000.
According to our sources, the new smartphone will have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Further, the device will feature a waterdrop notch display, which we have already seen on the Infinix Hot 7.
While the specific price of the device is not known at this point but as we have mentioned earlier, it will be priced under Rs. 10,000. However, we can surely say is that the company will be launching this new device in September.
As of now, there is no information on the operator and OTT tie-ups, but because all smartphone companies are tying up with operators, we can expect a few developments on that front soon.
Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch its audio products in India by the end of this year. "We are looking at launching audio products by the end of this year under affordable segment," Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor told Gizbot earlier this month.
To recall, Infinix has recently launched an upgraded version of the S4. The new version of S4 will be available for Rs. 8999 and offered 4GB RAM and 64GB storage in three colors: Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple and Space Grey. The smartphone runs on Android Pie 9.0 OS, features 6.21" HD+ drop notch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
On the imaging front, the S4 2.0 comes with a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 13MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens with 120-degree field of view and a 2MP depth-of-field sensor. It has 32MP selfie camera on the front with features like AI-assisted Face Unlock, AI Cam, AI Beauty, and Bokeh.
