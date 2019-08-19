ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Infinix To Launch HOT 8 With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage In September

    By
    |

    Infinix, a smartphone brand manufactured by Transsion Holdings, is all set to launch its new smartphone Hot 8 in the first week of September in India. The device will be available on Flipkart and will cost under Rs. 10,000.

    Infinix To Launch HOT 8 With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage In September

     

    According to our sources, the new smartphone will have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Further, the device will feature a waterdrop notch display, which we have already seen on the Infinix Hot 7.

    While the specific price of the device is not known at this point but as we have mentioned earlier, it will be priced under Rs. 10,000. However, we can surely say is that the company will be launching this new device in September.

    As of now, there is no information on the operator and OTT tie-ups, but because all smartphone companies are tying up with operators, we can expect a few developments on that front soon.

    Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch its audio products in India by the end of this year. "We are looking at launching audio products by the end of this year under affordable segment," Infinix CEO Anish Kapoor told Gizbot earlier this month.

    To recall, Infinix has recently launched an upgraded version of the S4. The new version of S4 will be available for Rs. 8999 and offered 4GB RAM and 64GB storage in three colors: Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple and Space Grey. The smartphone runs on Android Pie 9.0 OS, features 6.21" HD+ drop notch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

    On the imaging front, the S4 2.0 comes with a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 13MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens with 120-degree field of view and a 2MP depth-of-field sensor. It has 32MP selfie camera on the front with features like AI-assisted Face Unlock, AI Cam, AI Beauty, and Bokeh.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: infinix
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue